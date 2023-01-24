The biggest mystery might not be found in the Rian Johnson-directed, Natasha Lyonne-starring Poker Face series on Peacock. Instead, it might be found in Downy Unstopables commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In the three months leading up to the Big Game on Feb. 12, Downy has had a mysterious celebrity underneath a blue hoodie. “[They] want to use my face for their Super Bowl ad,” the celeb says in the first teaser. “But I haven’t agreed yet, because I don’t believe it will keep your clothes fresh for twelve weeks. So I’m gonna sniff this thing until the Super Bowl to see if it’s true. But until then, I’m going to hide my identity.”

