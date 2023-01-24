Read full article on original website
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Commercial Teasers Dare You Guess Their Hoodie-Clad Mystery Celebrity
The biggest mystery might not be found in the Rian Johnson-directed, Natasha Lyonne-starring Poker Face series on Peacock. Instead, it might be found in Downy Unstopables commercial for Super Bowl LVII. In the three months leading up to the Big Game on Feb. 12, Downy has had a mysterious celebrity underneath a blue hoodie. “[They] want to use my face for their Super Bowl ad,” the celeb says in the first teaser. “But I haven’t agreed yet, because I don’t believe it will keep your clothes fresh for twelve weeks. So I’m gonna sniff this thing until the Super Bowl to see if it’s true. But until then, I’m going to hide my identity.”
‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’
Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory” follows former Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, actress Paulina Urrutia, in their rigorous fight against Augusto’s memory-zapping diagnosis. Tender and sentimental, scenes oscillate between the torture of a fast-fading history and divine moments of immense...
Netflix’s new Korean reality series Physical: 100 is like a real-life Squid Game
Netflix’s Korean content has increasingly proven an unstoppable force on the streaming giant, with titles like Squid Game and Extraordinary Attorney Woo going on to become some of the most popular across the world. Not surprisingly, Netflix has decided to push its investment in Korean fare even further, releasing original Korean movies like the thriller Carter as well as reality shows like Single’s Inferno and the newly debuted competition series Physical: 100.
