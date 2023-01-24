ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2023: The Complete List Of Nominees

By Marco Margaritoff
 5 days ago

The 2023 awards season continues with Tuesday’s 95th Academy Awards nominees rollout.

Previous Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and star of the Oscar-winning film “Get Out” Allison Williams , announced this year’s contenders during a live broadcast Tuesday morning.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominated the announcement with 11 nominations, including Michelle Yeoh for best actress in a leading role. The film’s Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were both nominated for best actress in a supporting role.

Yeoh is only the second Asian woman to be nominated for the best actress Oscar. The first, Merle Oberon, hid her Asian ancestry when she was nominated for “The Dark Angel” in 1935.

The Academy notably failed to nominate a single woman for best director — despite Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” receiving a best picture nomination.

“All Quiet on the Western Front” received 10 nominations, including best picture and best international feature Film. Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” tied Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with eight nominations each. “Banshees” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson were nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively; Austin Butler received a best actor nod for “Elvis.”

Stephen Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” was nominated in seven categories. He received his ninth best director nod, tying Martin Scorcese for the second-most nominations in the category behind William Wyler’s 13 nods.

Todd Field’s “Tár” received six nominations, and James Cameron, whose “Avatar” sequel “The Way of Water” broke box office records, saw the fantasy adventure earn four nominations, including best picture.

Rihanna received a best original song nomination for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The nominees will have to wait with bated breath until the show airs on Sunday, March 12, to see if they’ll take home a statue. After that, viewers can stream the show on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.

While last year’s show was dominated by the slap heard ’round the world , it remains unclear what mayhem and excitement will ensue this time. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the show for the third time , so perhaps he’ll have to wrangle whoever may storm the stage.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu  (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Original Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Martin McDonagh)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

“The Fabelmans” (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)

“Tár” (Todd Field)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Ruben Östlund)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Rian Johnson)

“Living” (Kazuo Ishiguro)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, and Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)

“Women Talking” (Sarah Polley)

Best International Feature Film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

“Ivalu” (M&M Productions)

“Le Pupille” (Disney+)

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Best Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Best Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Billy Nighy (“Living”)

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Best Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Whale” (A24)

Best Documentary Feature Film

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Short Film

“The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

“Stranger at the Gate”

Best Film Editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20 th Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

