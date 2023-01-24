ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 3

richard kramer
3d ago

great!! another do nothing I have to pay for!! there is more than one reason Klamath sucks!! I remember when people from Medford, bend, redding used to come here to shop, catch a plane!! we had 2 big indoor malls!!" Jefferson Square, and Shasta view mall" what happened KLAMATH???? some say I-5, I say ignorant arrogant leaders, over the last 30+ years!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijpr.org

Downtown Medford arts orgs map out joint projects

The Craterian Theater gets big acts and a lot of attention for them, but there's much more to the arts scene in downtown Medford. And now two of the other entities in that scene are teaming up. The Randall Theatre Company and Rockafairy, the music support organization, are sketching out plans to work together into the future.
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Rogue Retreat hires new executive director

Rogue Retreat announced that Sam Engel will take over operations from an interim team who have been managing the non-profit after the founder was fired last August for poor financial management. Engel has been working in the social services sector in the Rogue Valley since 2006. Most recently, he worked...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Ashland 'Say Their Names Memorial' vandalized

The t-shirts that were previously fixed to a chain link fence had been torn down and strewn around the park on Wednesday morning. The vandalism took place just days between Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and the Feb. 1 start of Black History Month. “That fence means so much to...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Rogue Community Health cuts the ribbon on Medford dental clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue community health is growing. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on their Rogue Main Street Dental clinic Wednesday. The addition of a second dental clinic in Medford will double their patient capacity in the city from around 5,000 to about 10,000. "The demand for dental service...
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Carrie Underwood to headline in Rogue Music Festival

CENTRAL POINT- 8-time Grammy winner, Carrie Underwood is set to perform in the Rogue Music Festival!. The Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo announced the first-ever Rogue Music Festival, presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, announcing Eric Church leading the way as the Friday night headlining artist June 16th. Thursday,...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 1/26 – Grants Pass Police Search for Dangerous Attempted Murder Suspect, Ashland ‘Say Their Names Memorial’ Vandalized Again

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Victim in Critical Condition as Grants Pass Police Search for Dangerous Attempted Murder Suspect. On Tuesday at 6:52 PM, Grants Pass Police Officers...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Ashland City Councilor Moran resigns as second leadership departure in two days

ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland city council member is resigning, "effective immediately." Shaun Moran sent his resignation notice this afternoon. He said a lack of urgency by City leadership to address "the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders" contribute to his resignation.
ASHLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Shaun Moran, Ashland City Councilor Resigns Effective Immediately – What Is Going on?

Fellow Citizens of Ashland, City Council and City Manager Lessard,. I’ve spent the last 7 years as a member of the Budget Committee and 2 years as a City Councilor trying to draw attention to the unfettered spending and the inevitable fiscal crisis which needed to be addressed for Ashlanders. Yet, even with a new City Manager there continues to be no interest or sense of urgency in addressing and solving these critical issues.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Kotek's office is taking applications for Klamath County District Attorney

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor is taking applications today for Klamath County District Attorney. Governor Tina Kotek says today she invites applications for the position that was resigned at the end of 2022 by Eve Costello. Kotek's office says she intends to fill the District Attorney vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Puck's Donuts reopens to satisfy your sweet tooth

PHOENIX, Ore. — Donut fans are celebrating the return of a local favorite in Phoenix. Puck's Donuts held a soft opening Tuesday to satisfy the cravings of their loyal customers. A line of customers stretched out the door, down the sidewalk on Main, all the way to First street....
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being built on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Ann Tew wrote in asking, "What are the 2 buildings being put up across from Rogue Credit Union on Hwy 99 and Garfield in Medford?" According to the City of Medford's Communications Manager, Kristina Wilson, there are a few new developments in that area.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy