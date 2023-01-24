Stats - Rohit equals Ponting, Gill equals Babar

30 Hundreds for Rohit Sharma in ODIs. That puts him at No. 3 on the list , alongside Ricky Ponting . Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) have more ODI hundreds.

360 Runs for Shubman Gill , the joint-most for a batter in a three-match ODI series. He equalled Babar Azam 's 360 runs, which he scored with three straight tons against West Indies in 2016.

385 for 9 India's total in the third ODI in Indore, their second-highest against New Zealand. India's highest total against New Zealand came in their 2009 tour when they posted 392 for 4 in Christchurch. This 385 is also the third-highest total by any team against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

212 -run partnership between Rohit and Gill, the highest by an opening pair against New Zealand in ODIs. The previous highest was an unbeaten 201 between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag in 2009 in Hamilton.

19 Sixes hit by the Indian batters in Indore, equalling their best in a men's ODI. India hit 19 sixes against Australia in 2013 in Bangalore; 16 of them came off Rohit's bat.

28 Out of Rohit's 30 ODI centuries have come while opening the batting. Only Tendulkar - 45 centuries - has more. Sanath Jayasuriya also has 28 tons.

8.10 The run rate during Rohit and Gill's partnership. It is the fourth-highest for a 200-plus opening stand in men's ODIs and the highest when batting first.

24.1 Overs that India took to bring up their 200, making it their second-quickest in ODIs. India got to 200 in only 23.3 overs during the Hamilton ODI against New Zealand in 2009 .

55 Runs scored by India between the 31st and 40th over, their fewest in a ten-over phase during this ODI. They scored more than 75 runs in the remaining four 10-over phases. India hit only five boundaries between the 31st and 40th overs for the loss of three wickets.

100 Runs conceded by Jacob Duffy in his ten overs. He is only the third New Zealand bowler to concede 100-plus runs in a men's ODI. Martin Snedden against England in 1983 and Tim Southee against India in 2009 conceded 105 each at the end of their quota.