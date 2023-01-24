ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

British Man's Reaction to Trying Louisiana Cajun Food Is Priceless

By Tamika M. Murray
We know that people from other countries have their cuisine. The foods we eat seem different. But sometimes people from foreign countries aren’t prepared for the food in the states.

TikTok content creator @imjoshfromengland2 shared his reaction to Louisiana Cajun food. His facial expressions are priceless. He wasn't ready for all of that flavor!

Now even people born and raised in the states have different tastes in food. We don’t eat all of the same food. That’s what makes a living in the US so amazing. Delicious restaurants and eateries surround us. Let’s not get started on the pop-up food places or food trucks.

As you can see, our options are endless. But one thing people from other countries don’t realize about food in the states is that each state has its own food culture. No other section of the south has food comparable to Cajun cuisine. Unfortunately, due to cultural differences in cuisine, @imjoshfromengland2’s wasn’t ready for all the seasoning and ingredients the Cajun food commands.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded. User @Kaler0816 wrote, “Are you kidding me? This is delectable!” @Edxinthepdx said, “You ain’t ready for Cajun.” @𝚃𝚘𝚗𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝙷𝚘𝚞𝚜𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 replied. “As a man from southern Louisiana, I welcome you to Cajun TikTok.” @King revealed, “Cajun accent, Cajun food. Louisiana, just east of Texas.” @Em wrote, “I think it’s Louisiana Cajun potato soup.”

Yes, that Louisiana Cajun Potato Soup looks fantastic. We’d love a bowl of it on this cold winter day. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @imjoshfromengland2’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed, but you’ll be entertained.

Related
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
