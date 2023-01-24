British Man's Reaction to Trying Louisiana Cajun Food Is Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We know that people from other countries have their cuisine. The foods we eat seem different. But sometimes people from foreign countries aren’t prepared for the food in the states.

TikTok content creator @imjoshfromengland2 shared his reaction to Louisiana Cajun food. His facial expressions are priceless. He wasn't ready for all of that flavor!

Now even people born and raised in the states have different tastes in food. We don’t eat all of the same food. That’s what makes a living in the US so amazing. Delicious restaurants and eateries surround us. Let’s not get started on the pop-up food places or food trucks.

As you can see, our options are endless. But one thing people from other countries don’t realize about food in the states is that each state has its own food culture. No other section of the south has food comparable to Cajun cuisine. Unfortunately, due to cultural differences in cuisine, @imjoshfromengland2’s wasn’t ready for all the seasoning and ingredients the Cajun food commands.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded. User @Kaler0816 wrote, “Are you kidding me? This is delectable!” @Edxinthepdx said, “You ain’t ready for Cajun.” @𝚃𝚘𝚗𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝙷𝚘𝚞𝚜𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 replied. “As a man from southern Louisiana, I welcome you to Cajun TikTok.” @King revealed, “Cajun accent, Cajun food. Louisiana, just east of Texas.” @Em wrote, “I think it’s Louisiana Cajun potato soup.”

Yes, that Louisiana Cajun Potato Soup looks fantastic. We’d love a bowl of it on this cold winter day. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @imjoshfromengland2’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed, but you’ll be entertained.

