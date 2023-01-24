"The band is back together!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on his and Khris Middleton's return

Antetokounmpo and Middleton shined in their return from injuries.

After a long layoff, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned to action on Monday night and powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Back together

The two All-Star teammates played together for the first time in more than a month, and the duo was quick to make an impact.

Antetokounmpo was an immovable force in his first game after a five-game absence, finishing with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

Middleton was equally productive in his first outing after missing the Bucks' previous 18 games. The six-foot-seven gunner played for 15 minutes off the bench and delivered eight points, four assists, and two rebounds. It was only Middleton's eighth game in the season.

"The band is back together," Antetokounmpo said of his and Middleton's return.

Hot start

Antetokounmpo didn't waste time in announcing his return, spearheading a mighty first-quarter Milwaukee run that set the tone of the 20-point rout.

The Greek Freak scored 20 of his total output in the first quarter, which enabled the Bucks to open a 49-24 lead.

"I was trying to be aggressive, and some shots fell," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo also had two rebounds and two assists in the opening period. The two-time MVP certainly didn't show some rust despite the long layoff, and it left Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer impressed.

"It was impressive to come out and play the way he did," Budenholzer said. "He did a little bit of everything, just like the whole group in that quarter."