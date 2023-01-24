Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in King’s footsteps. This year’s event was dedicated to minister and professor, the Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson...
Columbia Missourian
Community is overreacting to drag performance at diversity breakfast
I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience. What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not...
Columbia Missourian
Traveling trunks, pallid sturgeon education returning to Columbia schools
Missouri River Relief is continuing its free traveling trunk program to teach students about pallid sturgeon. Columbia Public Schools will partner with the nonprofit again after last year’s debut, which brought the trunks to 750 students, according to a news release.
Columbia Missourian
Six CPS board candidates discuss diversity celebration at forum
The “Columbia Values Diversity” celebration was the first topic addressed at Tuesday’s forum for Columbia School Board candidates. All six candidates — April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and current board Vice President Chris Horn — were present at the event sponsored by Columbia Board of Realtors.
939theeagle.com
Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow
The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Diversity event is 'much ado about nothing' for CPS
I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem. If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”
Columbia Missourian
Hickman alumnus-produced film gets 9 Oscar nominations
A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture. Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film, writing (adapted screenplay) and production design, among other categories.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
What would reparations for Black communities look like in rural Missouri?
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. Seventy-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son.
Columbia Missourian
There's more to worry about than entertainment at Diversity Breakfast
Good grief. I see that the governor, attorney general and even our Boone County senator have their knickers in a knot about the entertainment at the Diversity Breakfast. Somehow they equate a drag queen show with sex, as in salacious. It’s about gender. Men dressing as women goes back at least to the Middle Ages, Shakespeare’s time.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia needs to build trust and unity, not division
Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kwos.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
Columbia Missourian
Basye suit against Columbia Public Schools will go to trial Monday
Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week. Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.
Smithton R-6 School District Mourns Loss of Coach Sypes
Smithton R-6 School District noted the loss of coach James Darrell Sypes on Tuesday with the following message to parents and students:. The Smithton R-VI School Community was saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime coach Mr. Darrell Sypes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Columbia Missourian
From left, Hickman’s Trenton Marema, Joe Hall and Eric Schultz perform at the
Hickman boys basketball won a CMAC matchup over Helias with help from three double digit point scorers, led by Brock Camp with 15 points. Hickman improves to 14-5 and 3-0 in conference.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance
Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point-shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected
The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
