Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards

Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in King’s footsteps. This year’s event was dedicated to minister and professor, the Rev. Dr. C.W. Dawson...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Community is overreacting to drag performance at diversity breakfast

I am appalled by the reaction to a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity celebration. Drag is all about entertainment, and the community is smart enough and experienced enough to understand what is appropriate for a given audience. What is so harmful about people wearing clothing that may not...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Six CPS board candidates discuss diversity celebration at forum

The “Columbia Values Diversity” celebration was the first topic addressed at Tuesday’s forum for Columbia School Board candidates. All six candidates — April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and current board Vice President Chris Horn — were present at the event sponsored by Columbia Board of Realtors.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Diversity event is 'much ado about nothing' for CPS

I can’t believe people are “demanding answers” from Columbia Public Schools about the City of Columbia Diversity event. In my opinion, this is not CPS’s problem. If people are concerned over what may occur during a field trip, they should either get details prior to giving permission, or simply not allow their child to attend. And perhaps next time parents could Google the definition of diversity. When I did, this is what popped up: “The practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations, etc.”
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman alumnus-produced film gets 9 Oscar nominations

A film produced by a Hickman High School alumnus received nine nominations for the 95th Academy Awards on Tuesday, including best picture. Daniel Dreifuss was part of the production team behind the German title “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was also nominated for cinematography, international feature film, writing (adapted screenplay) and production design, among other categories.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

There's more to worry about than entertainment at Diversity Breakfast

Good grief. I see that the governor, attorney general and even our Boone County senator have their knickers in a knot about the entertainment at the Diversity Breakfast. Somehow they equate a drag queen show with sex, as in salacious. It’s about gender. Men dressing as women goes back at least to the Middle Ages, Shakespeare’s time.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia needs to build trust and unity, not division

Looking at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration and the crisis that came with it, I think of 1 Kings 3:16-28. The story talks about two women who claim to be the mother of the same baby and are basically in a tug of war over the baby. The king comes up with a test that allows the true mother to be discovered. What are we doing in Columbia? Why do we keep trying to divide Columbia rather than listen, respect and build trust within our community?
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale

Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Basye suit against Columbia Public Schools will go to trial Monday

Whether former state Rep. Chuck Basye legally qualifies to run for the Columbia School Board will be decided next week. Basye is suing Columbia Public Schools to get on the April 4 ballot. The district, the board and each board member are listed as defendants. Also involved in the lawsuit is Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon, who filed to intervene Friday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance

Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point-shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
kjluradio.com

Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected

The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
COLE COUNTY, MO

