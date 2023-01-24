Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Tesla Beats Q4 Views
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,824.53 while the NASDAQ rose 1.05% to 11,432.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 4,037.88. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate...
NASDAQ
Compared to Estimates, Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%....
NASDAQ
American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand
Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
NASDAQ
Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
Webster Financial (WBS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of...
datafloq.com
STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise
LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
AT&T, U.S. Bancorp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. eHealth, Inc. EHTH shares jumped 26.9% to $6.88 after the company raised its preliminary FY22 revenue guidance. Stride, Inc. LRN shares climbed 21.2% to $38.79...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Qualtrics Stock Jumped This Morning
Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) jumped on Thursday morning after the enterprise software company reported full-year financial results for 2022. The numbers were better than what many analysts had projected, and that's why the stock was up 28% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. So what. Businesses use Qualtrics to...
NASDAQ
1 Stock Slated for a Jaw-Dropping Recovery in 2023
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks had an atrocious 2022. Unfortunately, much of that was self-inflicted, especially considering the lofty valuations many stocks reached during their late 2021 peaks. Now that the mass exodus out of these companies has likely run its course, long-term investors can sift through the rubble to find some companies worth owning.
NASDAQ
AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 bln charge
Full-year capital investments to be consistent with 2022 - AT&T. Expects 2023 FCF of $16 bln or more vs $14.1 bln in 2022. Jan 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N on Wednesday reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ
Jpmorgan Chase & Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.85MM shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 17.26MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase...
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
