ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Benzinga

Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Tesla Beats Q4 Views

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 33,824.53 while the NASDAQ rose 1.05% to 11,432.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 4,037.88. Check This Out: Benzinga's Most Accurate...
NASDAQ

Compared to Estimates, Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion, representing a surprise of +0.11%....
NASDAQ

American Airlines forecasts higher profit on buoyant travel demand

Recasts with outlook, details from results, background. Jan 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O on Thursday forecast sharply higher profit for the full year and beat estimates for quarterly earnings on buoyant demand for air travel. The carrier expects an adjusted profit of $2.50 and $3.50 per share for 2023,...
NASDAQ

Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Webster Financial (WBS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.5%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of...
datafloq.com

STMicroelectronics posts fourth-quarter sales rise

LONDON (Reuters) – European chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales expectations, despite challenging economic conditions, benefiting from strong customer demand. Net revenue rose to $4.42 billon from $4.32 billion the previous quarter. Analysts had on average expected sales of $4.32 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv Eikon showed. STMicro,...
Benzinga

AT&T, U.S. Bancorp And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. eHealth, Inc. EHTH shares jumped 26.9% to $6.88 after the company raised its preliminary FY22 revenue guidance. Stride, Inc. LRN shares climbed 21.2% to $38.79...
NASDAQ

Here's Why Qualtrics Stock Jumped This Morning

Shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) jumped on Thursday morning after the enterprise software company reported full-year financial results for 2022. The numbers were better than what many analysts had projected, and that's why the stock was up 28% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. So what. Businesses use Qualtrics to...
NASDAQ

1 Stock Slated for a Jaw-Dropping Recovery in 2023

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks had an atrocious 2022. Unfortunately, much of that was self-inflicted, especially considering the lofty valuations many stocks reached during their late 2021 peaks. Now that the mass exodus out of these companies has likely run its course, long-term investors can sift through the rubble to find some companies worth owning.
NASDAQ

AT&T beats wireless subscriber estimates; earnings hit by $25 bln charge

Full-year capital investments to be consistent with 2022 - AT&T. Expects 2023 FCF of $16 bln or more vs $14.1 bln in 2022. Jan 25 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc T.N on Wednesday reported more subscriber additions in the fourth quarter than expected, as aggressive promotions during the holiday season helped it attract more customers that were looking to upgrade their devices and internet plans.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ

Jpmorgan Chase & Co Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Fintel reports that Jpmorgan Chase & Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.85MM shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2022 they reported 17.26MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy