High School Hoops Insider, Jan. 24

Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
Class 6A girls basketball power rankings: The state’s elite holds strong ahead of mammoth matchups
Among Class 6A’s top girls basketball teams, it’s nearly impossible to move up in the rankings. But this week starts a stretch where league matchups will pit some of the state’s best teams against one-another. Clackamas and Barlow will lock horns on Friday night. Beaverton and Jesuit...
Bay Net
Leonardtown Girls Basketball Coach Praises Seniors On Local Podcast, “Student Athlete Spotlight”
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Local Coach Aaron Brady talks with Leonardtown High School Basketball Coach Tylita Bulter about her star players, team traditions, and tips for new players and their parents. Coach Bulter is known in the community as not only a basketball coach but also an eighth-grade science teacher,...
Boys basketball: Levi Birkholz scores season-high 40 in Lakeside 75-53 victory over Poynette
POYNETTE -- Levi Birkholz's night was the epitome of efficient. Birkholz, a senior for Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team, registered 40 points on 17 for 20 shooting in a 75-53 road victory over Poynette in Capitol North play on Thursday. The Warriors (14-1, 4-1 in conference), who are winners of five straight, were met with plenty of resistance from the Pumas, who used a 9-0 push to get within 32-27...
Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball voted SBLive Iowa Team of the Week (Jan. 9-14)
The Estherville-Lincoln Central girls basketball team was voted SBLive Iowa High School Team of the Week for Jan. 9-14. The Midgets racked up nearly 96 percent of the vote. The defending Class 3A state champions haven’t missed a beat, winning their first 12 games of the season. The ...
‘The Way It Should Be!’ College Coach Blasted for Criticizing How Savannah James Protects Bronny From Recruiters
An anonymous college coach is under fire for seemingly criticizing the way Savannah James chooses to protect her eldest son from hungry recruiters. On Tuesday, ON3’s NIL 100 released its valuation list which ranks all athletes eligible for name, image, and likeness deals. Bronny James came in at number one with a whopping $7.5 million.
Booneville, Starkville lead list of state title contenders
Last week I looked at area girls basketball teams I thought could compete for a state championship. Today we break down the boys title contenders.
lnhsnews.com
Girls Basketball Season has Begun
On December 12th, Lake Nona’s varsity basketball team suffered an 80-31 defeat to Hagerty High in a road non-conference game. As the basketball season began, the girls have worked their hardest to improve and work on the skills they need to play the best they can. The team has...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Ryken’s Girls Basketball Coach Featured On “Student Athlete Spotlight”
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Local Coach Aaron Brady talks with St. Mary’s Ryken High School Girls Basketball Coach Toyja Somerville about her coaching style, what it takes to be a basketball player, and tips for parents. Somerville has been a basketball coach at Ryken for six years. Her players...
