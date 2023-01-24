Every 2024 five-star recruit Ohio State football has offered

The Ohio State football program has been, historically, a monster in recruiting. Not only do in-state kids want to slip some scarlet and gray on, but over the last couple of decades, the Buckeye program has become more and more of a national player in recruiting. In fact, it’s become the norm for OSU to finish among the top 10 recruiting classes in the country according to the national recruiting services.

To do that, Ohio State has landed a number of five-star prospects over the years, and it doesn’t shy away from mining the best talent it can find from sea to shining sea in this great country of ours.

While name, image and likeness rules changes have seemingly provided some headwinds to the most recent efforts of landing the best of the best, you can bet the Buckeyes aren’t looking to slow down.

On that note, here are all of the five-star 2024 prospects Ohio State has extended an offer to according to the 247Sports composite. What remains to be seen is how many of them the Buckeyes will land. You can bet we’ll stay on top of it, so stay tuned.

Jeremiah Smith

No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds

* Already verbally committed to Ohio State

Mike Matthews

No. 1 Athlete, No. 3 overall

Lilburn, Georgia

6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds

KJ Bolden

No. 1 S, No. 4 overall

Buford, Georgia

6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds

Colin Simmons

No. 1 Edge, No. 5 overall

Duncanville, Texas

6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds

Micah Hudson

No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall

Temple, Texas

6 feet, 186 pounds

Eddrick Houston

No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall

Buford, Georgia

6 feet, 3 inches, 255 pounds

David Stone

No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall

Bradenton, Florida

6 feet, 4 inches, 270 pounds

Jerrick Gibson

No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall

Bradenton, Florida

5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds

Joshisa Trader

No. 2 Athlete, No. 11 overall

Hollywood, Florida

6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds

Sammy Brown

No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall

Jefferson, Georgia

6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds

Ellis Robinson IV

No. 1 CB, No. 13 overall

Bradenton, Florida

6 feet, 175 pounds

Julian Sayin

No. 2 QB, No. 15 overall

Carlsbad, California

6 foot, 1 inches, 195 pounds

*Verbally committed to Alabama

Elijah Rushing

No. 3 Edge, No. 16 overall

Tuscon, Arizona

6 foot, 6 inches, 235 pounds

Williams Nwaneri

No. 3 Edge, No. 17 overall

Lees Summit, Missouri

6 foot, 5 inches, 245 pounds

Justin Scott

No. 4 Edge, No. 18 overall

Chicago, Illinois

6 foot, 5 inches, 310 pounds

Jadyn Davis

No. 3 QB, No. 19 overall

Charlotte, North Carolina

6 foot, 1 inch, 192 pounds

Kobe Black

No. 2 CB, No. 20 overall

Waco, Texas

6 feet, 190 pounds

Charles Lester III

No. 3 CB, No. 22 overall

Sarasota, Florida

6 feet, 1 inch, 171 pounds

Landen Thomas

No. 1 TE, No. 23 overall

Moultrie, Georgia

6 foot, 4 inches, 230 pounds

*Verbally committed to Georgia

Quinton Martin

No. 3 Athlete, No. 25 overall

Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds

Bryce West

No. 4 CB, No. 27 overall

Cleveland, Ohio

5 foot, 11 inches, 177 pounds

