Columbus, OH

Every 2024 five-star recruit Ohio State football has offered

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Ohio State football program has been, historically, a monster in recruiting. Not only do in-state kids want to slip some scarlet and gray on, but over the last couple of decades, the Buckeye program has become more and more of a national player in recruiting. In fact, it’s become the norm for OSU to finish among the top 10 recruiting classes in the country according to the national recruiting services.

To do that, Ohio State has landed a number of five-star prospects over the years, and it doesn’t shy away from mining the best talent it can find from sea to shining sea in this great country of ours.

While name, image and likeness rules changes have seemingly provided some headwinds to the most recent efforts of landing the best of the best, you can bet the Buckeyes aren’t looking to slow down.

On that note, here are all of the five-star 2024 prospects Ohio State has extended an offer to according to the 247Sports composite. What remains to be seen is how many of them the Buckeyes will land. You can bet we’ll stay on top of it, so stay tuned.

Jeremiah Smith

  • No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall
  • Hollywood, Florida
  • 6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds

* Already verbally committed to Ohio State

Mike Matthews

  • No. 1 Athlete, No. 3 overall
  • Lilburn, Georgia
  • 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds

KJ Bolden

  • No. 1 S, No. 4 overall
  • Buford, Georgia
  • 6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds

Colin Simmons

  • No. 1 Edge, No. 5 overall
  • Duncanville, Texas
  • 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds

Micah Hudson

  • No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall
  • Temple, Texas
  • 6 feet, 186 pounds

Eddrick Houston

  • No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall
  • Buford, Georgia
  • 6 feet, 3 inches, 255 pounds

David Stone

  • No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall
  • Bradenton, Florida
  • 6 feet, 4 inches, 270 pounds

Jerrick Gibson

  • No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall
  • Bradenton, Florida
  • 5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds

Joshisa Trader

  • No. 2 Athlete, No. 11 overall
  • Hollywood, Florida
  • 6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds

Sammy Brown

  • No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall
  • Jefferson, Georgia
  • 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds

Ellis Robinson IV

  • No. 1 CB, No. 13 overall
  • Bradenton, Florida
  • 6 feet, 175 pounds

Julian Sayin

  • No. 2 QB, No. 15 overall
  • Carlsbad, California
  • 6 foot, 1 inches, 195 pounds

*Verbally committed to Alabama

Elijah Rushing

  • No. 3 Edge, No. 16 overall
  • Tuscon, Arizona
  • 6 foot, 6 inches, 235 pounds

Williams Nwaneri

  • No. 3 Edge, No. 17 overall
  • Lees Summit, Missouri
  • 6 foot, 5 inches, 245 pounds

Justin Scott

  • No. 4 Edge, No. 18 overall
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • 6 foot, 5 inches, 310 pounds

Jadyn Davis

  • No. 3 QB, No. 19 overall
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 6 foot, 1 inch, 192 pounds

Kobe Black

  • No. 2 CB, No. 20 overall
  • Waco, Texas
  • 6 feet, 190 pounds

Charles Lester III

  • No. 3 CB, No. 22 overall
  • Sarasota, Florida
  • 6 feet, 1 inch, 171 pounds

Landen Thomas

  • No. 1 TE, No. 23 overall
  • Moultrie, Georgia
  • 6 foot, 4 inches, 230 pounds

*Verbally committed to Georgia

Quinton Martin

  • No. 3 Athlete, No. 25 overall
  • Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
  • 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds

Bryce West

  • No. 4 CB, No. 27 overall
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • 5 foot, 11 inches, 177 pounds

List

