Every 2024 five-star recruit Ohio State football has offered
The Ohio State football program has been, historically, a monster in recruiting. Not only do in-state kids want to slip some scarlet and gray on, but over the last couple of decades, the Buckeye program has become more and more of a national player in recruiting. In fact, it’s become the norm for OSU to finish among the top 10 recruiting classes in the country according to the national recruiting services.
To do that, Ohio State has landed a number of five-star prospects over the years, and it doesn’t shy away from mining the best talent it can find from sea to shining sea in this great country of ours.
While name, image and likeness rules changes have seemingly provided some headwinds to the most recent efforts of landing the best of the best, you can bet the Buckeyes aren’t looking to slow down.
On that note, here are all of the five-star 2024 prospects Ohio State has extended an offer to according to the 247Sports composite. What remains to be seen is how many of them the Buckeyes will land. You can bet we’ll stay on top of it, so stay tuned.
Jeremiah Smith
- No. 1 WR, No. 2 overall
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 185 pounds
* Already verbally committed to Ohio State
Mike Matthews
- No. 1 Athlete, No. 3 overall
- Lilburn, Georgia
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds
KJ Bolden
- No. 1 S, No. 4 overall
- Buford, Georgia
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds
Colin Simmons
- No. 1 Edge, No. 5 overall
- Duncanville, Texas
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds
Micah Hudson
- No. 2 WR, No. 6 overall
- Temple, Texas
- 6 feet, 186 pounds
Eddrick Houston
- No. 1 DL, No. 8 overall
- Buford, Georgia
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 255 pounds
David Stone
- No. 2 DL, No. 9 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 6 feet, 4 inches, 270 pounds
Jerrick Gibson
- No. 1 RB, No. 10 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 5 feet, 10 inches, 200 pounds
Joshisa Trader
- No. 2 Athlete, No. 11 overall
- Hollywood, Florida
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds
Sammy Brown
- No. 1 LB, No. 12 overall
- Jefferson, Georgia
- 6 feet, 3 inches, 225 pounds
Ellis Robinson IV
- No. 1 CB, No. 13 overall
- Bradenton, Florida
- 6 feet, 175 pounds
Julian Sayin
- No. 2 QB, No. 15 overall
- Carlsbad, California
- 6 foot, 1 inches, 195 pounds
*Verbally committed to Alabama
Elijah Rushing
- No. 3 Edge, No. 16 overall
- Tuscon, Arizona
- 6 foot, 6 inches, 235 pounds
Williams Nwaneri
- No. 3 Edge, No. 17 overall
- Lees Summit, Missouri
- 6 foot, 5 inches, 245 pounds
Justin Scott
- No. 4 Edge, No. 18 overall
- Chicago, Illinois
- 6 foot, 5 inches, 310 pounds
Jadyn Davis
- No. 3 QB, No. 19 overall
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- 6 foot, 1 inch, 192 pounds
Kobe Black
- No. 2 CB, No. 20 overall
- Waco, Texas
- 6 feet, 190 pounds
Charles Lester III
- No. 3 CB, No. 22 overall
- Sarasota, Florida
- 6 feet, 1 inch, 171 pounds
Landen Thomas
- No. 1 TE, No. 23 overall
- Moultrie, Georgia
- 6 foot, 4 inches, 230 pounds
*Verbally committed to Georgia
Quinton Martin
- No. 3 Athlete, No. 25 overall
- Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania
- 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds
Bryce West
- No. 4 CB, No. 27 overall
- Cleveland, Ohio
- 5 foot, 11 inches, 177 pounds
List
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Comments / 0