East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

In My View: College basketball needs six fouls per player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We need to go to six fouls per player in college basketball. Too many games are decided by officials who put players on the bench in foul trouble early in games. It hurts MSU especially because MSU coach Tom Izzo tends to remove players with two fouls in the first half.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Impossible to estimate Final Four teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A radio caller asked me to name my Final Four. That’s two months away and this year I believe it is truly impossible to narrow the field down. In other years I could hazard a guess on two or three teams perhaps. This year there...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

No. 22 Spartans Return Home Against Maryland, Face No. 6 Ohio State on the Road

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - No. 22 Michigan State wrestling returns to Jenison Field House for its first home contest in 14 days, as the Spartans play host to the Maryland Terrapins in a 6:30 p.m. start on Friday, Jan. 27. MSU then hits the road for its fourth road trip in five duals, as the Green & White take the mat against No. 6 Ohio State inside the Covelli Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, with first whistle tabbed for 1 p.m. Both duals are available for streaming via B1G+.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

More snow ahead and celebrating a stately birthday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview the show, where we will be celebrating a very special birthday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a preview of our next round of snow expected this weekend. Plus what we’re working on for 90...
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home. On Tuesday, East Lansing City Council voted to move forward with an affordable housing project near Coleman and West roads. To attract young professionals and their families to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI

