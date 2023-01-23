ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

AJ Jacobsen
3d ago

law is if you are in control of a rifle or pistol you are liable for the safety and use of that weapon. therefore if a weapon is placed in your hands you are responsible for checking it for safe operation, loaded or unloaded. BS is saying one isnt responsible.

KOAT 7

The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123

SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe D.A. Rules Alec Baldwin Will Not Be Charged For 'Unintentional Battery' Of 'Rust' Director

Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the unintentional on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but according to the Santa Fe District Attorney's office, there will be no charges filed against the 30 Rock star for the shooting of director Joel Souza. The filmmaker, who was caught in the crossfire after Baldwin accidentally discharged an on-set firearm, was rushed to Christus St. Vincent's hospital after the October 2021 incident and released the following day. The D.A.'s office explained that when it comes to Souza's injuries, the It's Complicated actor had committed what was is known...
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM

This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center

A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/. Resolution would create...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

