AJ Jacobsen
3d ago
law is if you are in control of a rifle or pistol you are liable for the safety and use of that weapon. therefore if a weapon is placed in your hands you are responsible for checking it for safe operation, loaded or unloaded. BS is saying one isnt responsible.
Related
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
Santa Fe D.A. Rules Alec Baldwin Will Not Be Charged For 'Unintentional Battery' Of 'Rust' Director
Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the unintentional on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, but according to the Santa Fe District Attorney's office, there will be no charges filed against the 30 Rock star for the shooting of director Joel Souza. The filmmaker, who was caught in the crossfire after Baldwin accidentally discharged an on-set firearm, was rushed to Christus St. Vincent's hospital after the October 2021 incident and released the following day. The D.A.'s office explained that when it comes to Souza's injuries, the It's Complicated actor had committed what was is known...
New charges filed against man accused of shooting New Mexico State Police officer
Prosecutors will retry Nelson for attempted murder and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Jose Trujillo on January 3, the agency had no idea they were starting to unravel the case that would become a national headline. Trujillo would lead them to the man behind the shootings at the homes of four democratic politicians.
newmexicopbs.org
Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
KRQE News 13
“Think they’re rigged?” Accused Solomon Peña accomplice talks politics during arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video from three Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies shows the traffic stop that would lead to Solomon Peña’s arrest earlier this month. He’s the one-time Republican State Representative candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats. Around 1:30...
Woman takes plea deal for embezzling money from Jemez Pueblo
According to documents, Beverly Scott worked as a clerk for the Pueblo in 2019 when she issued 26 checks to herself.
Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney's Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.
Rio Grande Sun
Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center
A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors to stay in custody
The state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them.
New Mexico chief justice urges caution with bail law reform
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top judicial official urged state legislators Tuesday to be cautious and remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty as they consider toughening the state’s bail laws in response to violent crime. Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivered...
Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
Review board suggests Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shouldn’t do ‘On Patrol’ TV show
“I always caution that our role is not to cozy up so much to the sheriff, but to be a conduit for communication to the public," said Chairman Jewell.
KRQE Newsfeed: Teens arrested, Santa Fe murder arrest, Warmer weekend, Looking for info, Youth job fair
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior – Two teens have been arrested, accused in the death of Jada Gonzales at a house party in Albuquerque. The arrest warrant sates 19-year-old Jesse Parra and 16-year-old Cruz Medina were kicked out of the party. […]
Rio Grande Sun
Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
KRQE News 13
State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case
Comments / 1