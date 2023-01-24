ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bachelor' recap: Zach's journey begins with an unwanted advance from one of the ladies

By George Costantino
 3 days ago
The Bachelor kicked off its 27th season on Monday with Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, meeting the 30 women who are vying to be his future wife.

The pressure was on as the ladies tried surviving night one of the competition, and proved to be too much for one contestant, who went a little too far to get the Bachelor's attention.

A long kiss between Zach and Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, done in full view of the other women, particularly bothered 26-year-old Fargo, Maryland business owner Madison, who was determined to kiss him before the night was over. Her attempt to force a kiss from Zach, wasn't well received, and she knew it.

Before the rose ceremony, Madison pulled Zach to try to smooth things over with Zach, assuring him that she didn't want to "force things," and that he wanted her on the journey with him. Unfortunately, her aggression convinced him they weren't a good match, and he decided to send her home.

Nine more women were sent home at the rose ceremony and 20 still remain following the rose ceremony, including Greer, who snagged Monday's first impression rose and, Brianna, who earned America's first impression rose during last year's live Bachelorette finale.

Here are the 20 women remaining after the rose ceremony:

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y.

Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn.

Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur from Jersey City, N.J. Audience-voted First Impression Rose

Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C.

Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. -- First Impression Rose

Jessica "Jess," 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

