TIL: The Video For Billy Idol’s ‘Prodigal Blues” Was Filmed At A Concert In Orlando At The Arena

By Ethan
 2 days ago
As I was being a total fanboi on the internet over Billy Idol coming to town (get tickets here), a nice listener mentioned her personal favorite Billy Song from his album Charmed Life, Prodigal Blues. I hadn’t heard that one in awhile so I jumped to YouTube to refresh my memory of a great but underrated song. As I was watching the video I scrolled down through a few comments, which I would never recommend you do since the YouTube comment section is an entirely new level of hell...

Anyway I stumbled upon a few comments saying Billy filmed that video on his Charmed Life tour when it made a stop in Orlando September 28th, 1990.

One commenter thought it may have been the Tampa show, but another commented it was the Orlando show.

I’ll take that as proof it happened in Orlando, and I also wish I’d been there because that would have been awesome to see!

Also check out the video for his awesome new song ‘Cage’, the title track to his new 4 song EP:

