Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Basketball Power Index ahead of matchup with Mississippi State

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team currently sit with a 17-2 record overall and an undefeated 7-0 record in SEC play.

Next up for the Tide is a reeling Mississippi State squad in desperate need of a win who sits in 12th place in the SEC.

Before Alabama tips things off against the Bulldogs, let’s look at the latest update of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

According to ESPN, the BPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team’s W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest, and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily.”

Here is a breakdown of where Alabama ranks in the BPI.

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Syndication: The Tennessean

Projected tournament seeding: 1.3

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.