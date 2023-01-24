Read full article on original website
Related
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Taking Groundballs at Third Base
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal taking groundballs at third base originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We heard Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal could get some playing time at third base. Now we can see him preparing for the position. While Madrigal has spent the entirety of his collegiate and big...
Cubs Sign Talented Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed a talented pitcher with an impressive arsenal to a minor league deal.
Cubs Interested in Remaining Lefty Relievers
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly still in the market to bolster their bullpen and have interest in some of the remaining left-handed relief options.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Understands the Business Side of Baseball, Especially This Offseason
Dodgers star Chris Taylor talked recently about the business side of baseball and seeing his close friends depart for other teams in free agency.
Yardbarker
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs are doing exactly as the front office and ownership promised they would at the end of the 2022 MLB season: improving. It's a refreshing breath of air as the storied franchise begins to emerge from its long, cold rebuild. Now, with all of the new acquisitions to...
bvmsports.com
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo
Filed under: Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field and baseball history Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo Here’s one I hadn’t seen before. By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jan 25, 2023, 1:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo Reddit…
bvmsports.com
BCB After Dark: Will the Cubs add a lefty?
Filed under: BCB After Dark BCB After Dark: Will the Cubs add a lefty? The late-night/early-morning hangout for Cubs fans asks you about adding a free agent left-hander to the bullpen. By Josh Timmers@JoshFTimmers Jan 26, 2023, 12:00am CST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.…
Former SF Giants 1B/3B Jason Vosler signs with Mariners
After spending two years in the SF Giants organization, Jason Vosler has inked a minor-league deal with the Mariners.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves history: January 26
1919 - The St. Louis Cardinals name team president Branch Rickey as the team’s new manager. 1932 - Cubs owner William Wrigley dies at the age of 70. Wrigley had owned the team since 1919. His son Philip inherits a controlling interest in the Cubs. 1951 - Mel Ott...
Yardbarker
Cubs Prospect Crow-Armstrong Continues to Turn Heads in New Rankings
The Chicago Cubs have a special player on their hands in outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Not only is he the consensus top prospect in the Cubs' farm system, but he is rated as one of the best prospects in all of baseball coming in a #30 on MLB's top-100 list. One...
Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills' coaches aren't the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings
The finish line is in sight, folks. There are three games left on the NFL schedule before the offseason hits. This a great time for us to pause, reflect and not overreact to the NFL action that just graced our televisions. Let’s slow down and try to appreciate all the work that goes into being good enough to make it this far in the season. (And make some fun of teams still looking for head coaches.)
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch
Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round...
