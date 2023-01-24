Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Top Reasons People Are Moving To The Duluth Area When They Retire
There are countless reasons to love the Northland. Whether you're a "lifer" or moved here at some point along the way, I think each of us recognizes the benefits and advantages that Duluth, Superior, and the surrounding area of the Twin Ports has to offer. And while the benefits of...
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
MNDOT Plans Hybrid Meeting For Highway 169 Intersection Project North Of Duluth
A future road project to improve safety considerations at five different intersections along a busy stretch of Highway 169 will get another round of public comment and discussion opportunities in the next week. The scope of the road work would make improvements to the intersections that exist immediately outside of the Chisholm corridor and the Minnesota Discovery Center on the Iron Range.
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
FOX 21 Online
Chum Food Shelf Program In Need Of Drivers
DULUTH, Minn. — If you need food, just head to the grocery store. For some people it is not that easy. Chum’s food shelf is looking for volunteer drivers to make deliveries every other Thursday between 9.30 am and 12. “The people who get the deliveries are people...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
Duluth Actress Cast In New Paramount+ Show
If you need a new show to binge watch and want one with a fun Twin Ports connection, we have you covered. An actress from Duluth has been cast in a new television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. The show is on Paramount+ and is called Wolf Pack. Based on...
