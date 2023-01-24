ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior

Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
DULUTH, MN
Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases February 2023 Outlook

It's no secret that we have been pretty spoiled so far this winter, especially in January. Most of the month has been warmer than average and despite one major snowstorm at the end of 2022, we haven't been hit too hard with snow. Things are about to change and go...
DULUTH, MN
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior

It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
DULUTH, MN
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
EVELETH, MN
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
RICE LAKE, WI
MNDOT Plans Hybrid Meeting For Highway 169 Intersection Project North Of Duluth

A future road project to improve safety considerations at five different intersections along a busy stretch of Highway 169 will get another round of public comment and discussion opportunities in the next week. The scope of the road work would make improvements to the intersections that exist immediately outside of the Chisholm corridor and the Minnesota Discovery Center on the Iron Range.
DULUTH, MN
Chum Food Shelf Program In Need Of Drivers

DULUTH, Minn. — If you need food, just head to the grocery store. For some people it is not that easy. Chum’s food shelf is looking for volunteer drivers to make deliveries every other Thursday between 9.30 am and 12. “The people who get the deliveries are people...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Actress Cast In New Paramount+ Show

If you need a new show to binge watch and want one with a fun Twin Ports connection, we have you covered. An actress from Duluth has been cast in a new television series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. The show is on Paramount+ and is called Wolf Pack. Based on...
DULUTH, MN
