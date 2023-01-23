Read full article on original website
Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Day 3 SHOT Show Coverage, Dana Loesch Talks to Montanans
Right after our LIVE coverage from the SHOT Show wrapped up, Dana Loesch takes over the airwaves on 930AM KMPT radio in Missoula, Montana with her national radio talk show. We got a chance to catch up with Loesch, the former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, from the floor of the SHOT Show. This, shortly after Loesch and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) challenged the ATF at the SHOT Show.
New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
UM Study: Paramount’s ‘Yellowstone’ Series Generates 2.1M Visitors, $750M in Spending for Montana
MISSOULA – Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” TV’s most popular series, has sparked the interest of a worldwide audience, bringing an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021, according to a new University of Montana study. Conducted by UM’s Bureau of...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
REMEMBER WHEN? Diamond & Silk Rocked The House in Montana [AUDIO]
We were sad to hear Diamond from the conservative duo has passed. Today we're reminiscing on their visit to Montana. Originally published Sept. 19, 2019 / Republished Jan. 11, 2023. Our friends in Kalispell, Bozeman, Missoula, and elsewhere in Montana are going to want to bring Diamond & Silk to...
U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best
I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
