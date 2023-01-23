ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana Talks

Missoula’s Russell and Broadway Project May Cost $40 Million

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Russell Street corridor remodel and construction project continues, with plans that are tentatively projected to start construction in 2027 at a projected budget of between $30 to 40 million. KGVO News spoke with Bob Vosen, District Administrator for the Missoula District of the Montana...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Take a Look at the New Shelters for Missoula’s Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space officially opened its brand-new hard-sided shelter facility in Missoula. The TSOS was originally located on private land near Buckhouse Bridge south of Missoula, but the site was relocated to County-owned land at Mullan and Broadway, near the Missoula County Detention Facility.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Day 3 SHOT Show Coverage, Dana Loesch Talks to Montanans

Right after our LIVE coverage from the SHOT Show wrapped up, Dana Loesch takes over the airwaves on 930AM KMPT radio in Missoula, Montana with her national radio talk show. We got a chance to catch up with Loesch, the former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, from the floor of the SHOT Show. This, shortly after Loesch and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) challenged the ATF at the SHOT Show.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best

I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

