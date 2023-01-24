ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Eyabi Okie makes transfer destination official

By Anthony Broome
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLsoT_0kPLOZqw00

Former Michigan football EDGE defender Eyabi Okie has found his new home, transferring to Charlotte on Monday afternoon. The move gives him the chance to reunite with former high school coach and Michigan staffer Biff Poggi.

Poggi, who was Jim Harbaugh’s associate head coach, was the point man in Okie’s recruitment to Michigan and got him into the program 15 days before the start of the 2022 season. Poggi and Okie have a relationship dating back to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. That partnership will now continue with Poggi leading the Charlotte program.

Okie had 18 total tackles and 4 sacks with the Wolverines in 2022 as part of their edge rusher rotation. His play was enough to draft some potential NFL Draft praise, which will now wait until 2024.

“Okie is a more traditional-sized outsider linebacker, and has one of the best first steps we’ve seen in this draft class,” Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said this season. “He’s been extremely disruptive… considering his low snap count so far this season. Both have been graded as ‘arrow-up’ players by our Midwest scout.”

Michigan addressed the EDGE rusher position in the transfer portal already this offseason with former Coastal Carolina star Josiah Stewart joining the program. He played 276 pass rush snaps at Coastal Carolina last season and racked up 39 total pressures as a sophomore. Draft analysts have tabbed him as a name to watch for the 2024 class, so it will be interesting to see how he gets used in Michigan’s defense.

Michigan quote of the day

“To the media and to everybody else, there probably is an ugly win. For me, at this level of my career, I think a win is a win. Especially in the Big Ten, because you see so many upsets form other teams. Minnesota just went into Ohio State and beat them. When that happens, I don’t think you can call this one an ugly win. I think this is a good ball club, a well-coached ball club with great players. For us to weather the storm like we did in the first half was really huge for us.”

– Michigan men’s basketball junior center Hunter Dickinson on an ugly win vs. Minnesota

Headlines of the day

ITF EXTRA: Michigan O.C. replacement intel, tunnel renovation, another portal addition (?)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program

According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen signed five-year extension before firing

Seventy-one days before firing Mark Rosen, Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel signed the veteran volleyball coach to a five-year extension. A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Michigan Daily revealed a five-year, $1,093,000 total salary contract that Rosen signed in October 2022. Even though Rosen’s first contract year under the deal began Sept. 1, 2022, the deal wasn’t signed by both University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Manuel until October. The contract ensured Rosen’s employment through Aug. 31, 2027.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy