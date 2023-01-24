Newsstand: Eyabi Okie makes transfer destination official

Former Michigan football EDGE defender Eyabi Okie has found his new home, transferring to Charlotte on Monday afternoon. The move gives him the chance to reunite with former high school coach and Michigan staffer Biff Poggi.

Poggi, who was Jim Harbaugh’s associate head coach, was the point man in Okie’s recruitment to Michigan and got him into the program 15 days before the start of the 2022 season. Poggi and Okie have a relationship dating back to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. That partnership will now continue with Poggi leading the Charlotte program.

Okie had 18 total tackles and 4 sacks with the Wolverines in 2022 as part of their edge rusher rotation. His play was enough to draft some potential NFL Draft praise, which will now wait until 2024.

“Okie is a more traditional-sized outsider linebacker, and has one of the best first steps we’ve seen in this draft class,” Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said this season. “He’s been extremely disruptive… considering his low snap count so far this season. Both have been graded as ‘arrow-up’ players by our Midwest scout.”

Michigan addressed the EDGE rusher position in the transfer portal already this offseason with former Coastal Carolina star Josiah Stewart joining the program. He played 276 pass rush snaps at Coastal Carolina last season and racked up 39 total pressures as a sophomore. Draft analysts have tabbed him as a name to watch for the 2024 class, so it will be interesting to see how he gets used in Michigan’s defense.

Michigan quote of the day

“To the media and to everybody else, there probably is an ugly win. For me, at this level of my career, I think a win is a win. Especially in the Big Ten, because you see so many upsets form other teams. Minnesota just went into Ohio State and beat them. When that happens, I don’t think you can call this one an ugly win. I think this is a good ball club, a well-coached ball club with great players. For us to weather the storm like we did in the first half was really huge for us.”

– Michigan men’s basketball junior center Hunter Dickinson on an ugly win vs. Minnesota

Headlines of the day

ITF EXTRA: Michigan O.C. replacement intel, tunnel renovation, another portal addition (?)