wrestlingrumors.net
They Did It: WWE Announces All Time Record Set By This Week’s Monday Night Raw
Thirty years in the making! Wrestling is a lot of things, but ultimately it is a business, with the main idea being to get people to watch. Without fans watching, there is not going to be much of a future to the place. Drawing an audience is what matters most at the end of the day and now the biggest wrestling company in the world has set a new record when it comes to drawing in money through fans.
Another Happy Return? Controversial WWE Star Discussed For Possible Royal Rumble Return
That would be a return. There have been all kinds of roster changes in WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are finishing up. This very well may include the Royal Rumble, where several surprise names are known to show up again after lengthy absences. Now there is a rumor that a former WWE Women’s Champion may be making an appearance.
Ouch: NXT Star Hospitalized After Attack In Parking Lot
It’s a dangerous parking lot. There are all kinds of things that can keep a wrestler out of the ring and an injury is one of the worst possibilities. There are an infinite number of ways for a wrestler to get hurt and oftentimes they are added into the storyline. That seems to be the case again, as a wrestler has undergone an injury this week on television, meaning she might be gone for a bit.
AEW Honors Jay Briscoe In Dynamite’s Main Event
They will always be Dem Boys. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tribute to Jay Briscoe, as his brother Mark, made his AEW debut against their longtime friend and rival, Jay Lethal. This tribute match came just over a week after Jay Briscoe passed away in a car...
Run It Back: WWE Sets Wheels In Motion To Reunite Successful Stable
One more time. Stables have been a major factor in WWE for decades now and they continue to be around in modern times. The idea makes sense as it allows the large WWE roster to be grouped together a bit, with different wrestlers being put into one place. It can mean a lot when a stable breaks up and now we very well could be seeing the reunion of a rather successful team.
Already: Bray Wyatt Receives Surprise Designation On WWE SmackDown Roster
That’s a special place. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that adds up to quite a bit of talent. It takes a lot for someone to move up the ladder and reach the top of the pile but you know someone special when you see them. Now WWE is seeing something in one of its stars and thinks enough of them to put them above most of the roster all at once.
Gone For Now: NXT Star Announces Torn ACL/Meniscus
That’s awful. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler put on the shelf for a very long time and occasionally the injuries come out of nowhere. That was the situation again this week as a WWE star has been put on the shelf and will not be back for a good while.
Extension Granted: Sami Zayn’s Original Plans With The Bloodline Were Very, Very Different
It wasn’t in the cards. WWE has a lot going on at any given time and it can be a bit difficult to keep track of everything taking place at once. You know a special story or moment when you see one though and that is certainly the case with the top story in WWE today. However, it turns out that the original plan for the angle went a lot differently than what wound up on television.
Kevin Owens: “Everybody’s Also Kind of Happy That [Stephanie McMahon] Gets To Take This Time For Herself”
The San Antonio Express-News recently interviewed WWE superstar Kevin Owens to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble event this Saturday. He discussed a number of topics, including his upcoming championship match with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Stephanie McMahon and more. Below are some highlights from the interview:. On his championship match...
WATCH: WWE Continues To Erase Bryan Danielson From Its History
The new history. There have been all kinds of moments and incidents throughout WWE history, some of which are more notable than others. In most cases, the issues are written in black and white, but there are some cases that can be a bit more of a gray area. Now WWE is changing something up from what once was pretty straightforward to something a bit more complicated.
WATCH: WWE Unveils John Cena As WWE2K23 Cover Star
It fits. Wrestling and video games go hand in hand. It makes sense to have wrestlers available in a game where fans can pick what they want to do and make any matches. This has been the case for decades and WWE has been involved with the in video game industry for a very long time. Now they are at it again and this time there is going to be a major name involved.
AEW Dynamite Results – January 25, 2023
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch Backstage at Raw XXX
This past week on Raw, WWE presented its 3oth Anniversary show, also known as ‘Raw XXX’. It featured the return of many legends, including Ric Flair, who not only introduced his daughter, Charlotte, but also took time to try to mend some fences backstage. On the latest “To...
NXT Results – January 24, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
