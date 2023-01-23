Have you watched the latest streaming sensation everyone’s talking about? I’m referring to HBO Max’s “The Menu.” If not, you have to catch it. Ralph Fiennes stars as a chef at the fancy, yet mysterious island restaurant full of deadly surprises. No doubt, it’s a dark plot. But, I loved it. I guess with my love of all things food, I enjoyed the mocking of the super pretentious “chefy” chef types and those who worship them. Anyway, not to spoil anything, there’s a scene-stealing burger at the end I keep thinking about. People magazine shares what happened when a consulting chef for the film helped them make the burger from “The Menu.” The chef says “burger balls” are the secret, along with 80/20 ground beef. He takes ground sirloin and divides it into 8 balls. And, I always hear that handling the meat as little as possible is also important. He agrees. That can sometimes result in a tougher product.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO