I’m a cleaning expert and people always make the same product mistake – it means your house is probably dirty
THERE'S one massive mistake you're probably making when cleaning and it might mean your house is still dirty. According to cleaning expert Melissa Maker, homeowners don't realise you can't just spray and wipe. Explaining on her YouTube channel Clean My Space, Melissa admitted she used to be guilty of the...
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Blinds, Shades, and Curtains the Right Way
When it comes to routine household cleaning, window treatments are often overlooked. But just like other areas of your home, blinds, curtains, and shades can be a collection site for dust and dirt. Not only does regular upkeep of your window treatments reduce unwanted allergens in your house, it also enhances their appearance and longevity.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet
While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design
Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
I’m a cleaning expert & your mattress could be a hotbed for mould at home – here’s how often you should really clean it
MANY of us wouldn’t even think about cleaning our mattresses regularly - an expert has weighed in on how often you should be giving them a spruce up. Giving your bedding and pillows a clean has to be one of the most lengthy but important household chores. But an...
9 cleaning myths you should avoid at all costs
They might seem like clever hacks, but these are the cleaning myths that can do more harm than good.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking
Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
The Daily South
How To Deep Clean Hardwood Floors To Keep Them Looking Their Best
If you’ve ever watched any show involving home renovations, you probably know how sought-after and special hardwood floors are. It’s not surprising that something so sought-after probably requires a bit of maintenance, too. Unlike laminate, vinyl, linoleum, textile, stone, or carpeted flooring, hardwood floors require a special version of deep cleaning.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Under Your Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher
Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen sees the most action. It's where you prepare dishes ahead of get-togethers and turn cherished recipes into meals the whole family loves. With all of the cooking, baking, and entertaining that goes on in this space, it's bound to get a little messy over time—even in places you'd least expect. Take underneath your major kitchen appliances, for example. Your stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher see all kinds of spills and stains, since they're where you most commonly handle food. It makes sense that crumbs would get lodged underneath each of these appliances every now and then.
heckhome.com
Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout
Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
ohsospotless.com
How to Remove Stains From Laminate Floors
People choose laminate flooring because it’s cheap and easy to clean. But stains can still occur, ruining the glazed-donut appearance of laminate. No matter what kind of stain you’re dealing with, we can help you erase it once and for all. We’ll share how to remove stains from laminate floors using easy and approachable methods.
The essentials you need to organise your home, according to an expert
When a new year dawns, many of us will take the opportunity to declutter and organise our homes – it’s a “new year, new us” after all. But with Christmas presents and sale purchases threatening to mess up your space, it’s really important to have some smart storage solutions up your sleeve.For us, a personal bugbear is not having enough space in our wardrobe. And while we’re all for giving your clothes a longer lease of life, there’s simply no point in keeping them if they’re not going to be worn.Vicky Silverthorn, a professional home organiser – also known as You...
Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off
“The best purchase I've ever made” Having a pet in your life can be an absolute joy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a few less desirable side effects. While we love our four-legged friends, we don't always love when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Whether it's pet messes, food spills, or kids' crafts, everyone gets stains on their rugs at some point. That's when a handy device that can quickly scrub out the messes comes into play. While you can...
I Have Two Dogs, and This is the Odor-Fighting Spray I Swear by to Keep my Furniture and Carpets Smelling Fresh
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
How Long Should Your Washing Machine Last?
A washing machine is an expensive investment, but it's one that can pay off with saved time and energy. So, how long can you expect yours to last?
BHG
How to Load a Dishwasher, the Correct Way
A dishwasher is one of the most time-saving appliances in your kitchen, especially if you have a large family or a knack for entertaining. But are you using it correctly? Piling dirty dishes into the appliance straight from the table can be a recipe for disaster. Not only can the machine malfunction, but water spots and grime might make an appearance on dishes and cutlery.
