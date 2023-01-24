Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
iheart.com
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
5 houseplants that will help prevent mold in your home
These common houseplants may be the answer for keeping mold at bay in your home, according to experts.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: Simple One-Story Design
Think simple with a twist for house plans in 2023. Here's a great example (see more details at Houseplans.com). The exterior shows off a fun, asymmetrical entryway and fresh-feeling brick. Vertical siding adds a bit of farmhouse flair. Inside, the 1,818-square-foot floor plan keeps things simple and open. An office...
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Top Landscaping Trends For 2023 - Perennials In Flower Gardens
Are you experiencing Spring fever? Do you want to get out into the garden and start planting? Perennial plants have a long lifespan, live for decades, reseed and multiply, not to mention they improve the soil quality. Perennial plants have so many positive attributes; it’s no wonder they are the Belle of the Ball in flower gardens across the US.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
a-z-animals.com
Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos
Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
backyardboss.net
6 Tips for Landscaping Around Trees
Trees are a beneficial addition to many gardens, offering your landscape privacy, shade, and beauty. With that said, the area surrounding the tree can sometimes be forgotten. In doing so, the site might lack an appealing appearance and the necessary steps to keep the tree happy and healthy. So, where should you start when it comes to working around the trees in your yard?
Can a Water Softener Harm Plumbing or Appliances?
A water softener is a device that is used to remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from hard water, making it softer and easier to use. Hard water can cause a variety of problems like mineral buildup in pipes, reduced appliance efficiency, and even damage to skin and hair. While water softeners can provide many benefits, there is some concern that they can also harm plumbing and appliances. In this article, we will examine the potential harms caused by water softeners and discuss ways to prevent and mitigate them.
roofingexteriors.com
5 Accessories to Improve Metal Roofing Performance
From harsh winters to sweltering summers, metal roofs are proven to withstand extreme elements and hold up for a long time. However, even the best metal roofs benefit from accessories and maintenance products that help maintain their durability, safety, and functionality. Across the country, metal roofs are gaining popularity at...
electrek.co
‘Electric sky jeep’ plane completes maiden flight with hopes to transport doctors and supplies to countries in need
A UK-based aviation project called NUNCATS has successfully completed the maiden flight of its all-electric plane, described as an “electric sky jeep.” Looking ahead, the project’s goal is to expand the availability of healthcare by transporting doctors, medical supplies, and other cargo to remote parts of the world with zero emissions, helping save lives.
Homeowners turn to firewood as heating prices rise
People across the U.S. are continuously seeing high prices on everyday goods and services including heat. As winter is in full effect, NBC’s Gary Grumbach explains why many households are turning to firewood to heat their homes to help offset costs. Jan. 24, 2023.
Builder
House Plan of the Week: One-Story Farmhouse from Visbeen Architects
Visbeen Architects is no stranger to luxury design. This single-story farmhouse plan (see details at Houseplans.com) showcases tons of storage, indoor-outdoor living, and thoughtful details. Let's start with the back of the home. Part of the large patio is screened and features a fireplace, helping extend outdoor living for more...
homesenator.com
A Complete Guide To Carpet Cleaning And Maintenance
Decorating your house with a carpet or rug is a brilliant choice to improve its aesthetics and comfort. However, this becomes a struggle when your lovely carpet is covered in dirt. Irrespective of the size and fabric of your carpet, it’s likely to accumulate dust on itself. Cleaning it protects...
How Long Does a Water Softener Typically Last?
A water softener is a device that is used to reduce the hardness of water by removing excess minerals like calcium and magnesium. Hard water can cause a variety of problems, including clogging pipes, reducing the effectiveness of soap and detergents, and leaving mineral buildup on fixtures and appliances. A water softening system can help to reduce these problems and improve the overall quality of the water in your home.
Upgrade your home with incredible deals at Lowe's Truck Load event—save up to 60% on tools and appliances
Lowe's Truck Load sales event is on with great deals on appliances, tech, tools and more. Shop now before the sale ends on Wednesday, February 8.
The Easiest Way To Install Crown Molding, According To An Expert
Just because you want a classic or vintage aesthetic in your home, doesn't mean you have to buy something historic. You can DIY a crown molding installation.
Comments / 1