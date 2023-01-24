ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com

1976 Dodge Sportsman Actually a Sensible Station Wagon

Under Lee Iacocca's watch, the Chrysler Corporation revolutionized the American family-hauler universe by creating a spacious, economical small van based on the front-wheel-drive K Platform. Before that time, though, Detroit offered large families sedan-based station wagons in various sizes, jouncy military-style trucks, and great big boxy passenger vans. Though a...
MotorBiscuit

Why are Honda Cars so Reliable?

Answering why Honda cars are so reliable by exploring testing, engineering, and manufacturing processes. The post Why are Honda Cars so Reliable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Juicy Details Of Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of American Debut

Ever since Harley-Davidson and QJ Motors received the go-ahead from the Chinese government, it seems the American giant has kicked into top gear. The MoCo recently filed VINs for the American-spec X350, and now, the owner’s manual of the X350 has surfaced on Harley’s website. While the information was taken down, it still revealed some juicy details about the upcoming roadster. Here’s everything we know.
boatingmag.com

Wellcraft Announces the New 435 Model

2023: Bigger, bolder. Outlasting trends and extending its Performance Cruiser series, Wellcraft continues to enable boaters to conquer new adventures with the announcement of the all-new, Wellcraft 435. Built for all adventures and types of weather, the Wellcraft 435 was designed by the famed Garroni Studio in Italy and the...
MotorAuthority

2024 Toyota Tacoma, 2024 BMW M3 CS: Today's Car News

Toyota is working on a redesign for the Tacoma, and patent drawings that recently surface likely reveal the truck's new look. The redesigned Tacoma is expected to debut late this year or early next, and will boast a new platform and eventually be available with an electric powertrain. The latest...
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest New Ford SUV Is Even Better in 2023

The compact 2023 Ford Escape is the most affordable model in the Ford SUV lineup. It's also much improved for the new model year. The post Cheapest New Ford SUV Is Even Better in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...

