Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Sales for Toyota’s Least Popular SUV Went From Bad to Worse
The Toyota C-HR has never been a hot seller, but last year sales for the model really took a turn for the worse. The post Sales for Toyota’s Least Popular SUV Went From Bad to Worse appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
1976 Dodge Sportsman Actually a Sensible Station Wagon
Under Lee Iacocca's watch, the Chrysler Corporation revolutionized the American family-hauler universe by creating a spacious, economical small van based on the front-wheel-drive K Platform. Before that time, though, Detroit offered large families sedan-based station wagons in various sizes, jouncy military-style trucks, and great big boxy passenger vans. Though a...
Here’s the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Before You’re Supposed to See It
Through Brazilian patent filings we've got images of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. The post Here’s the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Before You’re Supposed to See It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
After testing all of the pickup trucks on the market for the 2022 model year Consumer Reports named trucks by Ford, GM, and Jeep as the least reliable. The post The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Reason to Buy the 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Find out the one reason the 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 midsize truck is worth buying. The post 1 Reason to Buy the 2023 Toyota Tacoma SR5 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Depreciates Less Than a Toyota Tacoma in 5 Years
Used Toyota Tacomas have amazing resale value. Only one SUV depreciates less than a Tacoma after five years. The post Only 1 SUV Depreciates Less Than a Toyota Tacoma in 5 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why are Honda Cars so Reliable?
Answering why Honda cars are so reliable by exploring testing, engineering, and manufacturing processes. The post Why are Honda Cars so Reliable? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the most affordable model in the Toyota hybrid lineup. It also tops Consumer Reports’ reliability list. The post Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Sporty Pontiac Monte Carlo Concept Car We Wish Made Production
In 1959 and 1960, many American automakers released a "compact car" in some form or fashion in order to take on the jolly German (Volkswagen) giant and its wildly popular Beetle. In 1961, Pontiac popped out the Tempest, which had a unique flexible driveshaft (aka the "rope-drive"). However, none of...
Top Speed
Juicy Details Of Harley-Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of American Debut
Ever since Harley-Davidson and QJ Motors received the go-ahead from the Chinese government, it seems the American giant has kicked into top gear. The MoCo recently filed VINs for the American-spec X350, and now, the owner’s manual of the X350 has surfaced on Harley’s website. While the information was taken down, it still revealed some juicy details about the upcoming roadster. Here’s everything we know.
1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior
Find out why the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT trim is superior to other models in the lineup. The post 1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
boatingmag.com
Wellcraft Announces the New 435 Model
2023: Bigger, bolder. Outlasting trends and extending its Performance Cruiser series, Wellcraft continues to enable boaters to conquer new adventures with the announcement of the all-new, Wellcraft 435. Built for all adventures and types of weather, the Wellcraft 435 was designed by the famed Garroni Studio in Italy and the...
Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute
Some cars just look wrong. These are the ugly cars that shouldn't have made it to the market. Sit back and enjoy some oddities of the auto world. The post Ugly Cars: These Puppies Aren’t so Ugly That They’re Cute appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Tacoma, 2024 BMW M3 CS: Today's Car News
Toyota is working on a redesign for the Tacoma, and patent drawings that recently surface likely reveal the truck's new look. The redesigned Tacoma is expected to debut late this year or early next, and will boast a new platform and eventually be available with an electric powertrain. The latest...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Ford SUV Is Even Better in 2023
The compact 2023 Ford Escape is the most affordable model in the Ford SUV lineup. It's also much improved for the new model year. The post Cheapest New Ford SUV Is Even Better in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Comments / 0