ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease

Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
FLORIDA STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

The Creature That is ‘Indestructible’ and Might Be On The Moon

Also known as water bears or moss piglets, tardigrades are small aquatic animals known for their great ability to survive in extreme environments. These fascinating creatures are found in nearly every habitat on earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, and from the hottest deserts to the coldest tundras.

Comments / 0

Community Policy