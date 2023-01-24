Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Google might debut a new Android feature with the Galaxy S23 series
Things have changed in the past couple few years and most of us tend to replace our phones with new ones less often than we used to in the past. The fact is that mobile tech has come to a point where it is generally good enough to last us for at least three years. As a consequence of that we tend to get used to the way our phones are set up and work, so it is important for manufacturers to make that transition to a new handset as least jarring and cumbersome as possible.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update adds the ability to control a phone’s camera
The ability to control a phone’s camera with a smartwatch surely comes in handy in any James Bond scenario, but we’re pretty sure Samsung has found more mundane uses of such a feature because the Galaxy Watch 5 got it last week. Following last week's Galaxy Watch 5...
Phone Arena
Google might soon improve Android's built-in screen recorder
The screen recorder that comes with Android might soon be getting new functionalities to make it more versatile than before. At least that is what Mishaal Rahman's recent discovery is pointing at, as it seems Google might soon introduce "partial screen sharing" to Android 13. This new feature would allow...
TCL's latest Android phone has a removable battery, and you can buy it now
The new TCL Ion X is a new budget Android phone with a rare removable battery. It's sold exclusively through Metro by T-Mobile.
Android Headlines
Opinion: The Razer Edge couldn't be coming at a better time
Razer officially announced its Edge portable gaming handheld at RazerCon in 2022 and it finally arrives tomorrow, January 26. And it couldn’t be coming at a better time. With consoles like the Switch having been out for years now and really amping up the popularity of portable gaming, and devices like the Steam Deck, as well as portable PCs from brands like AYANEO and GPD releasing within the last year, Razer is coming in with its own vision for portable gaming at a great time.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
Android Headlines
Samsung may have a unique Galaxy S23 case with NFC & LED
Samsung may be readying a unique clear case with an attached ring for the Galaxy S23 series. Allegedly called the “Clear Gadget Case” or “Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal,” this official protective cover for the new Galaxy flagships appears to have some sort of NFC connectivity. An LED is seemingly included too.
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones. The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Intel Core i7-10875H and GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q drops by 23% on Amazon
Although it was often praised for its blazing-fast 300 Hz 15.6-inch FHD display and the gaming performance it provided back when it launched, the 2020-born Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop, model RZ09-03305E43-R3U1, has also a major flaw when it comes to competitive gaming. This flaw has nothing to do with the framerate it can deliver, but the fact that it lacks an essential attribute required to achieve the lowest possible network latency, namely an Ethernet port. Since its overall performance is no match for today's high-end gaming laptops either, those who find the 23% discount appealing will probably overlook the lack of a wired network connection as well.
Boosteroid offers an alternative cloud gaming solution for Chromebooks
Boosteroid has been available as an alternative cloud gaming solution for almost a year. However, a new update brings Boosteroid's PWA to the Play Store, along with a free trial for Chromebook owners.
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Phone Arena
Motorola unveils the ultra-affordable Moto E13 with 5,000mAh battery and AI-powered camera system
Alongside several new additions to Motorola's affordable phones, Motorola announces today the most affordable of them all, the Moto E13. Priced at only €119.99, this phone packs the essentials with a big 5,000mAh battery cell, Dolby Atmos support, and an AI-powered camera system. The Moto E13 is official with...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 15 series is very likely to get even better Wi-Fi support
One of the improvements that might come with the iPhone 15 could be support for Wi-Fi 6E — the latest Wi-Fi standard that more and more devices are starting to adopt. This information comes from two Barclays analysts going by the names Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley (via MacRumors). Neither of them, however, has said whether this upgrade will be present on all of the iPhone 15 models or just the Pro versions.
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
