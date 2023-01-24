ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice

Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets

The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Magic Trade Features Derrick Rose

Every rebuilding NBA team needs its veterans. Of course, they don’t just need any veterans. They need the right ones. A veteran sulking because the team isn’t winning games, or because they aren’t playing, can be a negative influence on a locker room. Instead, teams need veterans...
ORLANDO, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
