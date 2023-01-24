Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
NBA Analysis Network
Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
This Knicks-Magic Trade Features Derrick Rose
Every rebuilding NBA team needs its veterans. Of course, they don’t just need any veterans. They need the right ones. A veteran sulking because the team isn’t winning games, or because they aren’t playing, can be a negative influence on a locker room. Instead, teams need veterans...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Kyle Kuzma Fires Back At Former Teammate After He Said Wizards Players Just Play For Money And Not To Win
Kyle Kuzma fired back at former teammate Spencer Dinwiddie after he said that the Wizards players just play for money and not to win.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Lakers Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
The Dallas Mavericks face a situation where making a big splash trade at the NBA trade deadline would be nice, but it isn’t feasible. They owe their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks due to the Kristaps Porzingis trade from 2019. With a persisting lack of identity,...
Trade Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Former LSU Star?
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
Lakers: Why LA May Want To Keep Calling Washington Even After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Wizards remain a team rife with assets who could look to sell.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy
Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 3