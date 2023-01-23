ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher Dresses To Impress During Paris Fashion Week

By Shannon Dawson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxJwA_0kPKzuW500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgrWv_0kPKzuW500

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Usher has been sending fans and fashionistas reeling with his incredible Paris Fashion Week attire. The Grammy-award-winning singer appeared at several runway shows, dripped down in fresh gear.

Before heading into the Louis Vuitton show on Jan. 19, Usher posed outside the venue wearing a head-to-toe ensemble from the French fashion house. The “Yeah!” hitmaker rocked a leather hat and a black oversized pea coat from the designer. Usher, 44, topped the look off with white shoes and a colorful Louis Vuitton charm belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpKvY_0kPKzuW500

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Usher debuts his bright orange hair

After the show, Usher rushed over to the Rick Owens fashion runway show, where he sent paparazzi and fans clamoring for a pic of his bright orange wavy hair. The R&B icon donned a monochrome ensemble from Owens’ 2023 collection and paired the fun look with matching shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kNbu_0kPKzuW500

Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty

Last week, the R&B crooner was spotted wearing a fresh fit at Wales Bonner, a menswear brand that has become wildly popular for its soulful and clean tailoring. With his bright orange hair on full display, Usher sent heads turning in a crispy letterman jacket from the designer.  The “Nice & Slow” singer jazzed up the look with sunglasses and a pair of Adidas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dds0y_0kPKzuW500

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

In a reel posted to Instagram on Jan. 23, Usher gave fans a peek at a few more unique ensembles he wore in honor of Paris Fashion Week. One video captured him donning a large Black crown with a colorful scarf.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Usher’s style has certainly come a long way. Remember when he used to wear those colorful kufi hats in the 90s’?

Outside of fashion, Usher has been busy in the music department. The star is gearing up to headline the Lovers & Friends Festival in Vegas on May 6. The massive hip-hop and R&B festival will feature some of the biggest artists in the industry, including Mariah Carey, Nelly, and Missy Elliott. Over the summer, Usher dominated the stage at Dobly Live in Vegas during his monthly residency. The show brought out a star-studded list of attendees including Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and Lori Harvey.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Usher (@usher)

What do you think about Usher’s fashion week style? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

Usher Trusts His Sons To Fade Him Up During The Quarantine

The post Usher Dresses To Impress During Paris Fashion Week appeared first on 92 Q .

