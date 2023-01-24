Read full article on original website
Related
Several countries to announce sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine - Lithuania
TAPA MILITARY BASE, Estonia, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Several countries will announce sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday at a meeting at the German Ramstein Air Base, the Lithuanian defence minister said on Thursday.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
BBC
Russia orders Estonian ambassador to leave country
The Estonian ambassador in Russia has been ordered to leave the country by 7 February after the Kremlin accused the country of "Russophobia". In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said Estonia had "purposefully destroyed" relations with Moscow. Margus Laidre is the first ambassador Russia has expelled since invading Ukraine...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Moves Busan Service Resumption to late-August 2023
Singapore Airlines has revised planned service resumption on Singapore – Busan route, previously scheduled from 02JUN23. The Star Alliance member will now resume this 4 weekly service on 28AUG23, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. SQ616 SIN2315 – 0630+1PUS 7M8 x247. SQ615 PUS0750 – 1305SIN 7M8 x135.
aeroroutes.com
FlyArystan Files Qatar 1Q23 Schedules
FlyArystan intends to expand its Middle East network coverage, as the airline filed schedules to Qatar in the OAG. Although schedule listing displays service to commence this week, reservation is not available on the airline’s website, nor relevant announcement issued by the carrier. Proposed schedule as follows. Almaty –...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Increases Amsterdam Passenger Flights From Feb 2023
China Southern from mid-February 2023 plans to resume additional passenger flights on Guangzhou – Amsterdam route, currently served on weekly basis. From 14FEB23, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights, with Airbus A350-900XWB. Current schedule is updated until 25MAR23 inclusive. CZ307 CAN0005 – 0520AMS 359 5. CZ307 CAN0230...
Post Register
Germany pressed on tanks for Ukraine; Kyiv airs frustration
BERLIN (AP) — Germany faced mounting pressure to supply battle tanks to Kyiv and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aired frustration about not obtaining enough weaponry as Western allies conferred Thursday on how best to support Ukraine nearly 11 months into Russia's invasion. Since the U.K. announced last week that...
US News and World Report
France, Italy Close to Deal on Supplying Air Defence System to Ukraine -Sources
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy are close to finalising the technical details to supply an SAMP/T air defence system to Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Thursday, although it was unclear how quickly a final decision would come. Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a rush-hour missile...
Russia unleashes missiles, drones at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks, 11 dead
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia sent Ukrainian civilians racing for cover with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least 11 people according to officials, a day after Kyiv won Western pledges of dozens of battlefield tanks to try to repel Russia's invasion.
aeroroutes.com
Air France Begins 369-seater 777-300ER Service in late-Jan 2023
Air France last week inaugurated its new 3-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to its operation, after several months of delay. Originally planned in September 2022, the 369-seater is entered Paris CDG – New York JFK service on 20JAN23. The Skyteam member also accelerated 369-seater service entry on other routes, as of 22JAN23.
Turkey cancels trilateral Sweden-Finland meet after protest -state TV
ANKARA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Turkey has cancelled indefinitely a trilateral mechanism meeting with Sweden and Finland scheduled for February after a weekend protest in Stockholm that drew condemnation from Ankara, state broadcaster TRT reported on Tuesday.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus to deliver 12 A320neo jets to Uzbekistan Airways
The newly ordered A320neo aircraft will join Uzbekistan Airways’ current fleet of 17 Airbus A320 Family aircraft and the choice of the engines for the aircraft will be made at a later stage. Airbus has announced to have received an order for 12 A320neo Family aircraft (eight A320neo and...
Ukrainians shelter in metro station as Russian missiles target Kyiv
Russia launched a barrage of missiles towards Ukraine, forcing people in Kyiv to take shelter in underground metro stations. Kyiv's military administration said more than 15 missiles fired at the Ukrainian capital had been shot down but urged people to remain in shelters.Jan. 26, 2023.
msn.com
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv flags shake-up after graft allegations
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said personnel changes were being carried out at senior and lower levels following the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion that threaten to dampen Western enthusiasm for his government. UKRAINE PERSONNEL SHAKE-UP * Zelenskiy, who did not identify the officials to be replaced,...
Comments / 0