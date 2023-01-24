ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Nostalgic Pics of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” Short Lived Basketball Career

By Weso
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFdBK_0kPKzJIY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiC8S_0kPKzJIY00

Source: Mark Blinch / Getty

Drake just put on an iconic performance at the Apollo for his Day 1’s. In the middle of his concert, the Toronto rapper reminded us how old we are by pulling out a Jimmy Brooks jersey.

Talk about a THROWBACK! Before Drizzy Drake Rogers was selling out venues he was a star actor on the show Degrassi where he played Jimmy Brooks. Degrassi was the moment many Drake stans were first introduced to the soon-to-be star. Jimmy Brooks was one of the lead acts and played as the popular basketball star of the high school.

In season 4, Jimmy was shot and paralyzed after a prank went left.

Years later it was rumored that Drake wasn’t feeling his character being paralyzed and considered leaving the show . Following Jimmy’s newest appearance, his love for basketball did not change.

Check out some nostalgic photos of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” basketball career during Degrassi below!

Buy Drake’s iconic Degrassi basketball jersey here

RELATED: Where Are They Now? 20 Years of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ &amp; Here’s What the Cast Is Up To Today

RELATED: Drake Has A Full-On ‘Degrassi’ Reunion For “I’m Upset” Video, Drops ‘Scorpion’ Release Date

RELATED: Drake Reunites With The Cast Of ‘Degrassi’

HOMEPAGE

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The post Nostalgic Pics of Drake aka “Jimmy Brooks” Short Lived Basketball Career appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell

Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
Black Enterprise

50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial

50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rings In 52nd Birthday With Fat Joe, Usher, Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma & More

The Queen of Hip Hop-Soul went all out for her birthday and her famous friends made it extra special. It’s another trip around the sun for Mary J. Blige, and a few dozen of her closest friends gathered for a celebration. Over the years, the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul has shown her luxury birthday shindigs that host her fellow famous friends. This year was no different, and there were plenty of photos and videos of the festivities that made the world green with envy.
XXL Mag

Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode

A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
HipHopDX.com

Drake Flexes $3.3M Worth Of Pharrell's Jewelry In 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Video

Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.
MONTANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets

Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
HipHopWired

Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo

The Harlem Festival of Culture announced that Lil Kim will be the headliner for their kickoff concert at the Apollo Theater towards the end of January. The show will coincide with the venue's 89th anniversary. The concert lineup will also feature Ashanti and Remy Ma along with Fivio Foreign, with more guests to be announced later. The post Lil Kim To Headline Harlem Festival Of Culture Concert At The Apollo appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
92Q

92Q

649
Followers
3K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy