Connecticut Public

The Associated Press

How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNBC

Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
Quartz

The US is not in a recession

In the last three months of 2022, the US economy grew by 2.9% compared to the same period last year, the US Department of Commerce said Thursday. The growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, business investment, and government spending, the department reported. US consumer spending was also up 2.1% compared to the same time last year. That spending remained strong as inflation began to ease. And the US labor market remained tight.
KRMG

GDP data to show economic health amid recession fears

WASHINGTON — Investors, business leaders and everyday Americans will be keeping a close watch on the release of gross domestic product data on Thursday, as inflation eases but recession fears still loom. The data for the final three months of 2022 will show whether the economy continued to expand...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Business survey shows recession risks elevated

(The Center Square) — The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics found that more than half of respondents put the possibility of a recession over the next year at 50% or higher. "The results ... indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC. "For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months." ...
The Week

U.S. economy grew in Q4, but showed signs of slowdown, report says

The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.9 percent annual rate between October and December of last year, a slight slowdown from the previous quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. Per CNBC, economists had been expecting a Q4 reading of 2.8 percent, down from Q3's 3.2 percent. Consumer spending, which comprises over half of GDP, increased just 2.1 percent for the period — a slight decline from last quarter "but still positive," CNBC writes. Overall, Thursday's is a "mixed report," Bloomberg posits, but one that suggests the Federal Reserve might still pull off a so-called "soft landing," in which the central...
Lima News

The Week Ahead: Waiting for the recession during the economic recovery

The end of last year was supposed to be an economic dud. It wasn’t. Instead, the American economy likely continued its rebound. The first look at the fourth quarter gross domestic product is due on Thursday in the week ahead. As the quarter began, many economists predicted the economy would shrink as 2022 ended under the weight of high inflation, higher interest rates and general uncertainty about the months ahead.
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
