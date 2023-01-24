Read full article on original website
Well, as we have been reporting, Monterey Park is not the only mass shooting America has suffered this month or even this week. Just since the weekend, Monterey Park, Oakland, Half Moon Bay, all mass shootings that took the lives of at least 19 people, collectively. And that is just in California.
A gunman kills seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday night
A gunman shot and killed seven people in Half Moon Bay, Calif., last night. Authorities have arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, whom they believe to be the shooter. They say he is cooperating.
