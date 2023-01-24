ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk

Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
Best body wash for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?

A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?

People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
Best turmeric skin care products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
Do Antibacterial Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Kill More Germs than Soap?

With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, people became hyperaware of avoiding “germs,” viruses, and bacteria that cause illness. To protect themselves, some washed their hands with plain soap while others switched to antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers. But are antibacterial formulations more effective than soap for keeping germs at bay? The answer might surprise you.

