From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO