Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum
Madison Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Madison, 2222 S. Park St. Mayoral candidates Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Scott Kerr, and Gloria Reyes will answer questions at this free event ahead of the Feb. 21 spring primary. Hosts of the...
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Adey Assefa to lead discussion on “purposeful intention” at Women’s Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Economic Inclusion Director Adey Assefa will lead a panel discussion titled “WIth Purposeful Intention: Creating and Maintaining spaces for People of Color” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
Boys & Girls Club’s Hearts for Helping: Sneaker Ball
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will host the Hearts for Helping: Sneaker Ball on Friday, Feb. 10, 5:30-11 p.m. at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club. You don’t want to miss this year’s Hearts for Helping event. It is a sneaker ball! Dress up fancy and wear your best sneakers. You may even win the contest for having the best sneakers.
Madison365 Week in Review for January 21
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. The publishers of Madison365 announced that Blueprint365, a business publication focused on diversity...
‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life
Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit
“Protecting the Black Woman” Art Exhibit will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, 6 p.m. at Madison College. The exhibition includes work from multiple artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses. The event will be on display for the entire month of February.
Ascendium’s $1.5M donation brings BGCDC’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to its $35M goal
Conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will aim to train and connect a new generation of young people to the skilled trades. On Wednesday, Ascendium announced that it was giving $1.5 million to the project that is slated to open this summer.
Madison Public Library offering free family portrait photos with community photographer Hedi Rudd
There are very few people who have captured community photos in Madison with the eye and with the talent like Hedi Rudd has over the years … over the decades, actually. In her latest endeavor, Rudd will be capturing photos of families and loved ones at Madison public libraries across the city for free. For the next couple of months, the Madison Public Library invites families from the Madison area to the Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne and Meadowridge libraries to get a free family portrait.
Maia Pearson brings a wealth of life and educational experience to her new position as Mann Scholars program coordinator
From growing up on Madison’s southside to graduating from UW-Madison and becoming the vice president of the Madison Metropolitan School District school board, Maia Pearson is no stranger to the academic landscape and the needs of students in Madison. Recently, Pearson was hired to take on a new role as the Mann Scholar program coordinator for the Mann Educational Opportunity Fund, a scholarship fund that focuses on providing prolonged and focused support and resources to high school students in need of a little extra help that honors the late Bernard and Kathlyn Mann who made efforts to do the same in their life. Pearson’s role as program coordinator is aided by both professional and personal experience as she has long been familiar with both the work and the people involved in the program.
Dr. Ramón Ortiz to moderate panel discussion on equitable economic development at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Dr. Ramón Ortiz, Dean of the School of Business & Applied Arts at Madison College, will moderate a panel discussion titled “The Color of Money: Equitable Economic Development” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7. The event is virtual and free, though registration is...
UW’s Armando Ibarra named Distinguished Alumnus by California State University, Chico
Dr. Armando Ibarra, a professor in the School for Workers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a former director of Chican@ & Latin@ Studies, has been named a distinguished alumnus by his undergraduate alma mater, California State University, Chico. “More than anything, I’m still kind of in disbelief right now,”...
Adam Clausen to moderate panel on allyship at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Adam Clausen, Senior Leader at Life Center Church and director of the Youth Re-engagement Office at Madison schools, will moderate a panel discussion titled “You Don’t Lead Alone – The importance of creating lasting allies and friendships” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7.
Lunar New Year Lion Dance
The Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., will celebrate the Lunar New Year all week long, concluding with a special outdoor Lion Dance performance by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.. This event is free with general museum admission ($12).
Dane County Black Caucus refutes statements made by Sheriff Barrett over jail consolidation project
The Dane County Board will vote tonight on whether to put a resolution to the voters on the county borrowing $13.5 million to close a funding gap for a six-story jail. Earlier this morning, members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus held a press conference at the City-County Building to talk about that vote on 2022-RES-278 and address what they felt were inaccuracies from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the vote in support of the $13.5 million referendum.
New South Madison TIF District would provide $115 million in financial support
Madison is looking to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district that could provide an estimated $115 million in financial support for its South Side, the City of Madison announced on Tuesday. The TIF district, called TID 51, is bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, John Nolen Drive and...
Dr. Corey A. King named new chancellor of UW-Whitewater
Since its founding in 1868, UW-Whitewater has seen 17 chancellors step up to lead the university, and Dr. Corey A. King will make number 18 when he assumes the leadership post on March 1 of chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. After serving at universities around the country in Florida, North Carolina, and West Virginia, King came to UW-Green Bay where he works as vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs.
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne
Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
Indigenous community looks to heal weeks after a “pretendian” is exposed
Madison’s Indigenous and arts communities are working to disentangle themselves from a web left behind by Kay LeClaire, a white woman who has been claiming to be an Indigenous two-spirit person for at least five years. Since we first reported on LeClaire’s deceptions, the story went viral internationally. But...
Jill Pfeiffer named executive director of Briarpatch Youth Services
For more than 50 years, Briarpatch Youth Services in Madison has served as an important organization to the youth of Dane County providing services, resources, and counsel. On Wednesday, the organization announced that Jill Pfeiffer will lead the organization as its new executive director, succeeding Gloria Reyes, who stepped down in July of last year.
