Two Memphis Fire employees relieved of duty in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death, internal investigation ongoing

Kait 8
Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault of a federal officer. According to the Department of Justice, Cody Dimmett, 29, shot at a federal officer on May 25, 2021. United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Dimmett on January 20 to 183...
Kait 8
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized...
Kait 8
Charges against former police chief charged with rape dropped
TURRELL, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Crittenden County police chief charged with rape and sexual extortion is a free man after a judge dismissed the charges against him. An attorney for former Turrell police chief Perry Jennings said the charges filed against Jennings were dismissed in September 2022. Attorney...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
Kait 8
Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be completed later this year. According to a news release, the company said the electrical steel grades are important for electric vehicle production. “Once completed, our NGO line at Big River...
Kait 8
Live music returns to BankPlus Amphitheater with Dave Matthews Band
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Live music is returning to BankPlus Amphitheater in Southaven this spring. Dave Matthews Band will play at the amphitheater on May 24 as part of their 2023 tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. It will be the first concert at...
