Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin Braig sentenced Ethan C. Grim to an aggregate sentence of 50 years to life for his role in a double murder that occurred in Bellefontaine on Thanksgiving Eve in 2019. Earlier this month, Grim was found guilty of 2 counts of complicity to commit murder, 2 counts of felonious assault, and one count each of complicity to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping all felonies. In addition, he was also convicted of seven firearms specifications which carry a mandatory three-year sentence each.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO