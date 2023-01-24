ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST FIVE AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE

Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
REVERE, MA
WHAV

Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
METHUEN, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery

Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop. Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M. Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.
ASHFIELD, MA
WTNH

Ledyard man arrested for entering neighbor’s home, assaulting woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman. Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the […]
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy