FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
Police in Brookfield searching in bodies of water for missing Brittany Tee
State Police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing woman in Brookfield.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
mspnews.org
TROOPERS ARREST FIVE AFTER PURSUIT OF STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
Springfield police release total amount of crime for 2022
A look at the crime in Springfield for the year 2022.
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
7-Eleven Bandit Who Hit Clerk, Promised To Kill Customer In Worcester Robbery Busted: Police
A 40-year-old Worcester man is behind bars after he robbed a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, and threatened a customer, authorities said. William Cryer is charged with assault to rob, assault and battery, threatening to commit murder, and theft under $1,200, Worcester police said. Investigators said Cryer burst into...
Two Central Mass. postal workers charged with theft face sentencing
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street, who pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained drugs, has been scheduled for Feb. 2. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft Aug. 30, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins....
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
No evidence found in search for missing Mass. woman
Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield, Massachusetts, home on the night of Jan. 10.
whdh.com
Worcester police arrest suspect in Worcester 7-Eleven robbery
Worcester Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 409 Park Ave. Police say officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven around 3 a.m. for a report of an unarmed robbery. They were told that a man had stolen from the store earlier that night and had returned.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car repair shop fire in Ashfield
ASHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, several crews were dispatched to Route 112 for a 2-alarm fire at a car repair shop. Officials say the fire started around 3:15 A.M. Route 112 between Adamsville Road and Route 2 was shut down while crews were working but that lane has since reopened.
Police Looking For 23-Year-Old Fitchburg Man Missing For A Week
Fitchburg Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 23-year-old man who has been missing for a week. Ethan Freeman was last seen near Arlington Street in Fitchburg on Thursday, Jan. 19, Fitchburg Police said on Facebook. Freeman is described as standing 5-foot-11, weighing 210 pounds with black...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 12 people in less than 2 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
Ledyard man arrested for entering neighbor’s home, assaulting woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard was arrested on Thursday after he broke into a neighbor’s home and assaulted a woman. Jacob D. Baker, 37, turned himself into police on Thursday morning. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and charged with assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the […]
Eyewitness News
A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Divers join search in Brookfield for Brittany Tee, last seen Jan. 10
BROOKFIELD - Divers searched the shoreline of Quaboag Pond Tuesday morning, the latest effort in the two-week search for Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. ...
