BHS announces 2nd honor roll for ’22-‘23
Seniors – 4.0 GPA and higher. Ally Barker, Mason DeLong, Mekenzie Flora, Jack Hutchins, Donald LaRoche, Kayla Watkins, and Braelyn Wilcoxon. Sophie Adelsberger, Lauren Anderson, Zain Bailey, Corbin Baker, Joseph Boop, Jordan Butler, Alex Caudill, Seth Close, Summer Conner, Katelyn Crabill, Zoey Daugherty, Collin Deitsch, Katelyn Esh, Aundrea Foulk, Devin George, Griffin Graham, Jacob Harber, Lucas Harrington, Morgan Henry, Zachary Horvath, Alexander Houser, Aubrey Hudson, Brianna Kindle, Scott Millis, Matthew Mott, Jah’Kyren Mundy, Julia Nelson, Lily Palmer, Elizabeth Parker, Vansh Patel, Reece Peepels, Maliah Pierce, Ana Pino Rangel, Jordan Ramos, Kaden Reames, Kayden Rice, Christopher Ritzma, Carter Snapp, Austin Sumler, Travis Taylor, Krista Van Buskirk, Allison Wallace, Nathan Wallace, and Delmary Zayas Colon.
Ohio Hi-Point releases honor roll list for first nine weeks
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center recently announced the career center’s Superintendent’s List, Honor Roll and half-day Honor Roll for the first nine weeks. To be eligible for the Superintendent’s List students must receive all A’s, while Honor Roll students must receive letter grades of B or better.
Raiders fall to Urbana in bowling
Benjamin Logan’s varsity bowling teams hosted Urbana at TP Lanes Monday evening. The Raider boys fell to the Hillclimbers 2,894 – 2,697. Gage Hamm fired a 437 series (222, 215), Max Mannings rolled a 410 series (208, 202), Nate Davis pitched a 400 series (244, 156), Jarrett Buckenroth tossed a 375 series (165, 210) and Brayson Dafler recorded a 361 series (200, 161).
West Liberty Council hears from engineers
The village of West Liberty’s council met in regular session Monday evening. Engineers from Wessler Engineering explained to the council how their services would help the village begin the process of replacing the aging sewer system. The existing sewer system was installed in 1947 and sewer systems generally see a 70-100-year lifespan. However, with today’s technology, and the continued failing system, replacement is at the top of the priority list for the village.
Bellefontaine Middle School releases honor roll for 2nd nine weeks
Bellefontaine Middle School has announced its honor roll for the 2nd nine weeks. 8th Grade Principal’s List (GPA 4.0) 8th Grade Honor Roll (GPA 3.5-3.99) 8th Grade Merit Roll (GPA 3.0-3.49) Abhyankar, Nikhil. Allen, Princeton. Beair, Lauren. Beair, Nicholas. Beer, Lillian. Bensman, Grier. Boop, Kyle. Boraas, Michael. Bray, Roche.
Paul F. Deardurff
Paul F. Deardurff, 70, of Belle Center, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the Kindred Hospital, Lima, OH. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on March 1, 1952, the son of the late Franklin Elcano and Bernice (McKee) Deardurff. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Deardurff and Eugene Deardurff, and two infant grandchildren.
Calvary picks up dominant wins; Lady Lakers and Tigers lose non-conference games
Area basketball teams were in action Monday. Indian Lake fell to Fort Recovery 41-35. Mackenzie Dixon tossed in 13 and Stephanie Altstaetter recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers fall to 6-12. West Liberty-Salem dropped a close one with Anna 38-35. Megan Hollar led with 13,...
Tigers fall at home; Chiefs blowout Warriors
Area basketball teams hit the court Tuesday. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, West Liberty-Salem lost to Fairbanks 51-39. The game was tied at 26 at the half. Taran Logwood finished with 14 for the Tigers. West Liberty-Salem fell in the JV game 33-26. Caleb Hershberger tossed in 9...
Grim gets 50 to life
Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin Braig sentenced Ethan C. Grim to an aggregate sentence of 50 years to life for his role in a double murder that occurred in Bellefontaine on Thanksgiving Eve in 2019. Earlier this month, Grim was found guilty of 2 counts of complicity to commit murder, 2 counts of felonious assault, and one count each of complicity to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping all felonies. In addition, he was also convicted of seven firearms specifications which carry a mandatory three-year sentence each.
Ronald L. Pusey
Ronald L. Pusey, 88, of West Liberty, passed away peacefully at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at his home. Per Ron’s request, there will be no public services. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Pusey family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.
Judge Braig sentences getaway driver in 2019 double murder to 14-19.5 years
Logan County Common Pleas Judge Kevin Braig sentenced Austin Allen to an indefinite term of 14 to 19.5 years in prison for his role in driving three Champaign County juveniles to the scene of an aggravated robbery that ended in a double homicide. Allen plead guilty to and was convicted...
Area drivers injured in a two-vehicle wreck
Two area drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Stephen Mabry, 50, of Springfield, was traveling north on Route 68 South when he stopped at the Township Road 30 intersection to make a left turn and was struck by Nathan Cook, 37, of West Liberty.
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
