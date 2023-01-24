ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

WCJB

Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
OCALA, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Jan. 26, 2023

While Coach Ted Wiedenbeck led his Lakeview High School basketball team to a victory over Eustis, his wife, Marian, gave birth to their third child, Steve, in West Orange Memorial Hospital. Steve’s birth was announced at halftime of the basketball game. 55 years ago. The first Thistle Class sailboat...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Become a sponsor for Winter Garden’s upcoming festival

Three sponsorship levels are available for the Winter Garden Heritage & Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. The event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will celebrate the city of Winter Garden’s 120-year history and heritage. Sponsorships can be obtained for $5,000 at the Legacy level, $2,500 at...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community

An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
FORT MYERS, FL
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

Here We Grow Again

With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
CLERMONT, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Prescribed burn today at Lake Apopka North Shore

The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 103-acre prescribed burn today at its Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County. The burn will be located west of the Loop Trail between Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and the Clay Island Trailhead. The burn’s purpose is to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintenance of fire-dependent natural communities.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play

In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland to celebrate 135 years with Heritage Day

The town of Oakland is one of the oldest municipalities in Orange County — established in 1887 — and once was a major center of commerce with a thriving downtown that included an opera house and many businesses. A devastating fire wiped out the downtown but not the town’s determination to forge on.
OAKLAND, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours

Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours! Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local... The post Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Waterfront Park construction set to finish by mid-August

The Waterfront Park construction project is set to be completed by mid-August this year. So far, crews have cleared ground for a 60-by-100-foot concrete pad and started the dredging process for the new kayak launch, according to a press release from the city. Eric Gebo, a city government stormwater and...
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

