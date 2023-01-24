Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
orangeobserver.com
Reserve at Waterford Pointe home tops Windermere-area sales from Jan. 14 to 22
A home in Reserve at Waterford Pointe topped all Windermere-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 14 to 22. The home at 2009 Water Key Drive, Windermere, sold Jan. 19, for $1,225,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,395 square feet of living area. Days on market: 91.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Jan. 26, 2023
While Coach Ted Wiedenbeck led his Lakeview High School basketball team to a victory over Eustis, his wife, Marian, gave birth to their third child, Steve, in West Orange Memorial Hospital. Steve’s birth was announced at halftime of the basketball game. 55 years ago. The first Thistle Class sailboat...
orangeobserver.com
Become a sponsor for Winter Garden’s upcoming festival
Three sponsorship levels are available for the Winter Garden Heritage & Music Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. The event, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., will celebrate the city of Winter Garden’s 120-year history and heritage. Sponsorships can be obtained for $5,000 at the Legacy level, $2,500 at...
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens
Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
orangeobserver.com
Here We Grow Again
With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Prescribed burn today at Lake Apopka North Shore
The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 103-acre prescribed burn today at its Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County. The burn will be located west of the Loop Trail between Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and the Clay Island Trailhead. The burn’s purpose is to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintenance of fire-dependent natural communities.
Villages Daily Sun
Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play
In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland to celebrate 135 years with Heritage Day
The town of Oakland is one of the oldest municipalities in Orange County — established in 1887 — and once was a major center of commerce with a thriving downtown that included an opera house and many businesses. A devastating fire wiped out the downtown but not the town’s determination to forge on.
Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours
Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours! Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local... The post Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park construction set to finish by mid-August
The Waterfront Park construction project is set to be completed by mid-August this year. So far, crews have cleared ground for a 60-by-100-foot concrete pad and started the dredging process for the new kayak launch, according to a press release from the city. Eric Gebo, a city government stormwater and...
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
mynews13.com
Winter Garden baker manages big business success amid gripping inflation, staff shortage
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On a busy day at Beneficial Breads in downtown Winter Garden, baker and business owner Colin Reichardt can scarcely be seen for all his bustling about. It almost seems as if he's in all places at once — he greets customers, works the register, checks the oven, tests the bread, and even manages the HVAC technician.
WESH
Crews battle roaring apartment complex fire in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews were battling a roaring fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. Chopper 2 video captured flames and smoke pouring from the roof of a complex in the 4400 block of Semoran Boulevard. Orlando fire officials say no injuries have been reported. Officials say crews...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
