Earthquake kills 1, injures several in Nepal's mountains

 2 days ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — An earthquake in Nepal rattled villages in remote Himalayan mountains on Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring many more, officials said.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Bajura district hit in the afternoon, sending people fleeing their houses, according to the chief district officer, Puskar Khadka.

He said one person was confirmed dead but details were still sketchy because many of the villages are accessible by foot.

Soldiers and police rescuers had already been dispatched, Khadka said. The earthquake also buried cattle and farm animals.

Bajura district is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.

News reports said the earthquake could be felt in cities and towns across the border in India.

Earthquakes are common in Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains and home to most of the highest peaks in the world.

