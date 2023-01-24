ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985

Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine

Korg introduces two new build-it-yourself Nutube-driven Nu:Tekt pedals – the TR-S tube amp emulator and HD-S Distortion

The tech-loaded drive pedals promise to deliver tube amp feel from any guitar rig and a "never-before-heard harmonic distortion", designed by Uni-Vibe creator Fumio Mieda. Back in January 2020, Korg captivated NAMM attendees with its Nu:Tekt OD-S – a neat Nutube-driven overdrive pedal that could be assembled entirely by hand, but with no soldering required.
Guitar World Magazine

Ease the strain on your back with these five lightweight alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul

We’ve hand-selected a quintet of rock machines that will bring the power of the LP while being a little easier on your back. The hulking presence of Gibson's renowned single cut cannot be denied. The Les Paul has been turning heads and melting faces since its release back in the late '50s, with a who's who of rock's most celebrated ambassadors relying on the flame-topped beauty to deliver their signature riffs. However, while some players instantly fall for the Les Paul's handsome good looks and endless sustain, others simply can't see past its burdensome weight. Luckily, Guitar World is here with five lighter alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul to ensure you can still achieve this legendary tone without breaking your back!
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
American Songwriter

Story Behind the Song: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” is one of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s (BTO) biggest hits, but it actually started off as a joke. “Ain’t” was written by founding member Randy Bachman as the lead single from BTO’s third studio album, Not Fragile, released in 1974. The song was primed for success thanks to the band’s wildly popular previous single, “Takin’ Care of Business.”
Guitar World Magazine

Pantera removed from this year's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups

Organizers of two of Europe's biggest music festivals say the decision has been taken following “intensive conversations with artists, partners and festival fans”. Pantera have been axed from the bills of two of Europe's biggest rock festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, organizers have announced. The metal...
Guitar World Magazine

Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind

The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
Billboard

Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us

At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.”  But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
Noisecreep

The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century

Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
scaffoldmag.com

Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo

Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Guitar World Magazine

How Laura Cox went from bedroom YouTuber to one of today's hardest-rocking touring guitarists

Laura Cox doesn't know how to not rock out. You can see it in her performance at the 2021 Hellfest. There she is, onstage at the largest rock festival in her native France. Her fingers are sliding all over her Gibson Les Paul, cranking out an impressive array of bluesy, AC/DC-esque riffs, her vocal delivery is impeccable, she’s running between band members and just selling the hell out of her stage presence.
Guitar World Magazine

Dave Mustaine responds to praise from Kerry King: “It's not every day one of the most fearsome guitarists in the world gives you a compliment”

The former Slayer guitarist calls the Megadeth frontman a “f**king great guitar player” in the latest issue of Metal Hammer. In a sprawling new interview with Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), Slayer guitarist Kerry King dives deep on his illustrious career, touching on his early days in the California thrash metal scene, and even the time he contributed a guitar solo to a song by Canadian punk rock vets Sum 41.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy