Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine
Hear Eddie Van Halen jam R&B, rock classics with Cheech Marin in newly unearthed audio from 1985
Leading an ad-hoc band called the Van Hey Mans, the guitar hero also lent electrifying licks to spirited renditions of Cheech and Chong favorites. Over the course of his four-decade career, electric guitar god Eddie Van Halen made relatively few onstage appearances without the world-famous band that bore his and his brother Alex's surname.
Guitar World Magazine
Korg introduces two new build-it-yourself Nutube-driven Nu:Tekt pedals – the TR-S tube amp emulator and HD-S Distortion
The tech-loaded drive pedals promise to deliver tube amp feel from any guitar rig and a "never-before-heard harmonic distortion", designed by Uni-Vibe creator Fumio Mieda. Back in January 2020, Korg captivated NAMM attendees with its Nu:Tekt OD-S – a neat Nutube-driven overdrive pedal that could be assembled entirely by hand, but with no soldering required.
Guitar World Magazine
Metallica will use movie theaters to host a “worldwide” listening party for 72 Seasons
The band will give the record a global premiere the night before its full release on April 13. Metallica have announced plans for a global premiere of their forthcoming album 72 Seasons that will see the band hosting surround sound listening parties in movie theaters on April 13 – the night before its release.
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Guitar World Magazine
Ease the strain on your back with these five lightweight alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul
We’ve hand-selected a quintet of rock machines that will bring the power of the LP while being a little easier on your back. The hulking presence of Gibson's renowned single cut cannot be denied. The Les Paul has been turning heads and melting faces since its release back in the late '50s, with a who's who of rock's most celebrated ambassadors relying on the flame-topped beauty to deliver their signature riffs. However, while some players instantly fall for the Les Paul's handsome good looks and endless sustain, others simply can't see past its burdensome weight. Luckily, Guitar World is here with five lighter alternatives to the Gibson Les Paul to ensure you can still achieve this legendary tone without breaking your back!
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Orange unveils the Rockerverb 50 MkIII Combo Neo – and it's almost 20% lighter than the original Rockerverb
Thanks to a thinner cabinet design and two lightweight Celestion Creamback 12" speakers, the Neo version of Orange's popular combo weighs in significantly lighter than its predecessor. Orange has introduced an updated, lighter version of its celebrated Rockerverb 50 MkIII combo amp, which slashes almost 20 percent off the original’s...
Story Behind the Song: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive
“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” is one of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s (BTO) biggest hits, but it actually started off as a joke. “Ain’t” was written by founding member Randy Bachman as the lead single from BTO’s third studio album, Not Fragile, released in 1974. The song was primed for success thanks to the band’s wildly popular previous single, “Takin’ Care of Business.”
Guitar World Magazine
Pantera removed from this year's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups
Organizers of two of Europe's biggest music festivals say the decision has been taken following “intensive conversations with artists, partners and festival fans”. Pantera have been axed from the bills of two of Europe's biggest rock festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, organizers have announced. The metal...
Guitar World Magazine
Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind
The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us
At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
Guitar World Magazine
How Laura Cox went from bedroom YouTuber to one of today's hardest-rocking touring guitarists
Laura Cox doesn't know how to not rock out. You can see it in her performance at the 2021 Hellfest. There she is, onstage at the largest rock festival in her native France. Her fingers are sliding all over her Gibson Les Paul, cranking out an impressive array of bluesy, AC/DC-esque riffs, her vocal delivery is impeccable, she’s running between band members and just selling the hell out of her stage presence.
Guitar World Magazine
Kramer launches the SM-1 Figured, an AAA maple-topped shred machine with high-spec components for less than $1,200
Kramer has unveiled a new addition to its flagship Original Collection in the form of the SM-1 Figured. As you might guess from the name, the most notable feature of the revived brand’s latest electric guitar is the AAA Figured Maple veneer, which is paired, Les Paul-style, with a mahogany body and ebony fingerboard.
Guitar World Magazine
Everything you need to know about Filter’Tron pickups – the humbuckers beloved by Chet Atkins, Neil Young and George Harrison
Long associated with That Great Gretsch Sound, the Filter'Tron has been charming guitarists since the late 1950s. It’s astonishing that Chet Atkins, George Harrison, Neil Young, Steven Stills, Malcom Young, Pete Townshend and Brian Setzer all relied on the same electric guitar pickup to achieve some of their greatest tones.
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine responds to praise from Kerry King: “It's not every day one of the most fearsome guitarists in the world gives you a compliment”
The former Slayer guitarist calls the Megadeth frontman a “f**king great guitar player” in the latest issue of Metal Hammer. In a sprawling new interview with Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), Slayer guitarist Kerry King dives deep on his illustrious career, touching on his early days in the California thrash metal scene, and even the time he contributed a guitar solo to a song by Canadian punk rock vets Sum 41.
