GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With temperatures more in line with January and snow falling this week, it’s time to make sure your pet is as bundled up as you are. “A lot of people know not to leave their pets out in the summer when it’s hot, when they’re going to get overheated, but if you’re cold during the winter, these guys are, too. A lot of pets need extra jackets and booties to help keep them calm, warm and protected,” Dr. Lauren Ugol, a veterinarian at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Grand Rapids, said. “So a lot of times if you see them shaking or lifting up their paw. That can be signs of either coldness or discomfort and signaling to you that they may need something like a jacket or booties when they’re out there on those slick surfaces.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO