ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastlansinginfo.news

EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today

Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Parents Frantic during School Lockdown at ELHS

Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population. Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population. Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in …. Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023)
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man

A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing community remembers slain music producer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People’s Kitchen in Lansing opened its doors Tuesday for people who knew 40-year-old music producer Curshawn Terrell. Terrell was shot on New Year’s Eve in a recording studio in the same building as the People’s Kitchen. Terrell was better known around Lansing as “Kaz”. The fundraiser was not only for his […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Your dog may need a winter coat and boots, too

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With temperatures more in line with January and snow falling this week, it’s time to make sure your pet is as bundled up as you are. “A lot of people know not to leave their pets out in the summer when it’s hot, when they’re going to get overheated, but if you’re cold during the winter, these guys are, too. A lot of pets need extra jackets and booties to help keep them calm, warm and protected,” Dr. Lauren Ugol, a veterinarian at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Grand Rapids, said. “So a lot of times if you see them shaking or lifting up their paw. That can be signs of either coldness or discomfort and signaling to you that they may need something like a jacket or booties when they’re out there on those slick surfaces.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing

Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy