Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
eastlansinginfo.news
EL High School Sheltered in Place Again Today
Shortly after the end of today’s student walk-out over violence at East Lansing High School, the school was put under another “shelter in place” order just before 11 a.m. The latest events occur as ELi continues to work to understand what happened at the school on Tuesday...
MSU music program gives people a second chance to learn their favorite instrument
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Everyone is a beginner at some point in their life. The MSU Community Music School recognizes that, as they just started their Monday night adult ensemble program. The program — called New Horizons — includes a variety of adults. It’s designed for those who want to learn or relearn to play a […]
Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population
More than a dozen area residents turned out as city leaders shared updates on new housing and business developments along Pleasant Grove.
School Choice Week rally held at the Michigan Capitol
This event is designed to raise awareness about the diversity of kindergarten through 12th grade education options available for families across Michigan.
WLNS
Parents Frantic during School Lockdown at ELHS
Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population. Lansing establishes committee to help homeless population. Bipartisan bill could ease speed limit concerns in …. Speed limit signs on Phoenix Street between Broadway Street and Blue Star Highway in South Haven could’ve seen different numbers. Instead, the city council decided to give the possibility a back seat by denying a resolution that would pursue a speed study. (Jan. 23, 2023)
Eaton Rapids Civil War buff and historian loses his battle with cancer
An Eaton Rapids man known to be a champion of history leaves behind a legacy dating all the way to the Civil War.
eastlansinginfo.news
Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man
A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
University of Michigan researcher fired for publishing falsified data
The four studies were published between 2004 and 2012 and had been cited by 75 other research projects.
Can you give the sweet ‘pitsky’ Wyoming a home?
A phrase that would easily describe Wyoming is "sweet but scared."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why it’s time to pay attention to what’s happening in Lansing
A big night in Lansing on Wednesday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address. It’s the beginning of her second term, the state finally emerging from the COVID pandemic crisis mode. We have a large batch of new legislators, thanks to redistricting. There is the...
Lansing community remembers slain music producer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People’s Kitchen in Lansing opened its doors Tuesday for people who knew 40-year-old music producer Curshawn Terrell. Terrell was shot on New Year’s Eve in a recording studio in the same building as the People’s Kitchen. Terrell was better known around Lansing as “Kaz”. The fundraiser was not only for his […]
fox2detroit.com
Video: Michigan volunteers remove Halloween bucket stuck on deer's head for '2 weeks'
LANSING, Mich. - A neighborhood group in Lansing, Michigan, successfully removed a Halloween bucket from a deer’s head on Sunday, which media reported had been stuck on the animal for weeks. Local media, citing witnesses, reported a young deer had been roaming Lansing with the plastic pumpkin candy bucket...
Is cold weather responsible for making us sick?
Summer Clay, a Physician's Assistant (PA) with Sparrow, said that common colds are caused by viruses, but more specifically, the rhinovirus.
Lawsuit against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed
A lawsuit filed in early 2022 against DeWitt Public Schools has been dismissed. The lawsuit challenged the superintendent's authority to require masks in school during a public health emergency.
WLNS
Your dog may need a winter coat and boots, too
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With temperatures more in line with January and snow falling this week, it’s time to make sure your pet is as bundled up as you are. “A lot of people know not to leave their pets out in the summer when it’s hot, when they’re going to get overheated, but if you’re cold during the winter, these guys are, too. A lot of pets need extra jackets and booties to help keep them calm, warm and protected,” Dr. Lauren Ugol, a veterinarian at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Grand Rapids, said. “So a lot of times if you see them shaking or lifting up their paw. That can be signs of either coldness or discomfort and signaling to you that they may need something like a jacket or booties when they’re out there on those slick surfaces.”
Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
Nikki Smith steals the show for MSU Gymnastics
It also helped her earn the all-around title, so it's easy to see why it's our 6 Sports Champion Play of the week.
East Lansing mayor to host listening session on school & public safety
This comes after a lockdown at East Lansing High School on Tuesday that lasted nearly two hours.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: 1423 Ada St., Lansing
Peeling paint and graffiti-covered plywood at 1423 Ada St., Lansing are just the first impression. Located in the Baker Donora neighborhood in south Lansing, this eyesore sits next door to another red-tagged property. On the front porch are trash and construction debris. An Ingham County treasurer’s notice flaps in the wind.
Comments / 0