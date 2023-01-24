Giants’ Joe Schoen on free agency: ‘A No. 1 receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything.’ So what are his options?

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
Report: Saquon seeking McCaffrey-level contract in free agency
Saquon Barkley is going to be running to the bank, but it may not be in the New York-New Jersey area. The New York Giants running back is the top free agent running back heading into the 2023 offseason. After being hampered by injuries over the last three seasons, Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (fourth in the NFL) to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and 338 yards through the air across 16 games in 2022. He also shined in the Giants’ wild card win, scoring twice on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
Bill Parcells: Giants had great year but need to address 1 major issue
Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells evaluated the state of all 32 NFL franchises in an article for The 33rd Team. Here’s what he had to say about Big Blue:. I thought they had a great year. They have some decisions to make with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, and their running back, Saquon Barkley. They’ll try to hold onto those guys and build from there. But the one thing I’ll say about the Giants on the negative side is they haven’t beaten the heavyweights in their division. They lost to Dallas twice, and they lost to Philadelphia three times. So, they’ve got to get a better foothold in their own division if they expect improvement next year.
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear
The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for ...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
WGMD Radio
Saquon Barkley hoping for Christian McCaffrey-like deal in free agency: report
The New York Giants exceeded expectations with their new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, reaching the playoffs as a wild-card team and winning their first playoff game since 2011. But Schoen and Daboll know this offseason will be a crucial one to continue that...
Ex-Giants coach Joe Judge’s future uncertain after Patriots hire Bill O’Brien
Will ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge remain on staff with the New England Patriots?. The return of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots offensive coordinator could leave Judge, who spent the 2022 season as quarterbacks coach, without a position. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. O’Brien spent the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
The Ringer
Dime for Your Thoughts: The Big Questions, and Bigger Decisions, Facing Daniel Jones and the Giants
For nearly half an hour this past Monday, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen held strong in revealing very little about his team’s near-medium future. It was two days after the Giants’ unceremonious 38-7 playoff exit at the talons of the soaring Philadelphia Eagles, and Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were facing the media at their season-ending Q&A. There, the New York press had seemingly taken a page from the Philly pass rush: A bunch of seasoned professionals were seeking, relentlessly, to get at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
Did Giants lowball Saquon Barkley during bye week contract talks? Sides ‘weren’t close’
It’s decision time for the New York Giants. How much is too much when it comes to re-signing free-agent running back Saquon Barkley?. Earlier this season, during the Giants’ bye week, general manager Joe Schoen began contract talks with reps for the 25-year-old. But they didn’t go far. And now we know why, according to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano.
Mike Francesa’s parting shots on ‘manhandled’ Giants, ‘rattled’ Daniel Jones
Mike Francesa will not go quietly into the night. The former WFAN host, who unloaded on the New York Giants during and after Saturday’s 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, had more to say on his BetRivers podcast. Want to bet on the NFL?. And Numbah One...
