Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Three local teams fall in first round of All "A" state tourney
Western Kentucky's three representatives all had tough days at the All "A" Classic state basketball tournament ae Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. On Wednesday, Carlisle County fell to Pikeville 76-23, and Crittenden County lost to Bethlehem 71-55. Thursday morning, Murray opened the action on the boys bracket, but they lost to Evangel Christian 65-43.
All “A” Classic: Late scoring run carries Brossart girls to first-round victory in state tournament
Brossart came on strong in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated Jackson County, 51-42, in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. A pair of 3-point goals by senior guard...
fox56news.com
EKU faculty, staff petition for better pay
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — EKU faculty and staff are campaigning for better wages and against a hiring freeze. Unionized faculty at Eastern Kentucky University are calling for the school to pay all staff for working conditions they see as fairer to faculty. “Everyone is feeling the pressure of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days. The district on Monday announced its decision to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday. Crittenden...
kentuckytoday.com
Family of Ky. Baptist pastor brewing up an expanding business
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A family-owned coffee business in western Kentucky has continually grown since a modest beginning in 2017. Founded by Madisonville First Baptist Pastor Kevin Maples and his family, the operation of the business is transitioning to the children of Kevin and his wife, Suzanne. Daughter Anna...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 26, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
wymt.com
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators at South Laurel High School and the Laurel County Board of Education responded to a social media rumor on Wednesday. The rumor, with more than 250 shares on social media, said students may have to pay a fee to walk at graduation, but school leaders confirmed the social media post was false.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
radionwtn.com
Amari Bonds Makes History With 2,000th Point
Union City, Tenn.–After watching history being made in the girls’ game, the Union City boys weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the nightcap. The Golden Tornadoes – who earlier lost an overtime heartbreaker to Huntingdon when they blew a 20-point second-half lead – built a commanding advantage again early in Tuesday’s rematch and then finished off the Mustangs this time in a 67-50 triumph at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.
westkentuckystar.com
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
WKYT 27
Petition started to bring wet/dry vote to Madison Co.
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Madison County business owners are pushing to make the county wet. A petition they’ve created to get a wet-dry vote on the November ballot has already gained a lot of momentum, but their time is running out. Wesley Browne is the co-owner of...
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri gets six inches of snow; southern Illinois 2-4 plus rain
A major winter storm rolled across Missouri Tuesday night, with a 6-8 inch swath of heavy wet snow west of Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau. The snow continued into southern Illinois dropping 4-6 inches from Carbondale toward Mount Vernon. Sporadic power outages were reported in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes historic free-throw discrepancy, and more postgame notes
The Kentucky Wildcats are officially on a streak following their 69-53 win at Vanderbilt Commodores, their four-straight triumph following the South Carolina setback. After a sluggish start by both teams, Kentucky took full control of the game midway through the first half and never looked back. The Cats would hold a 29-27 lead late in the first half before going on a 19-3 run to take firm command of the game.
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park
PADUCAH — Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates. Ideas for the future...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Farley Elementary becoming community center
PADUCAH — The old Farley Elementary School that closed its doors in 2015 is becoming a community center for the surrounding community, including Southside Paducah. James Scott, a former Farley Elementary student, bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot at 1 p.m. Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, Scott said he's excited for what's to come.
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
Comments / 0