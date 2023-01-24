ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Herald and News

Brock Purdy goes from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to brink of Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces

As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
NJ.com

49ers defensive lineman arrested for domestic violence days before NFC Championship vs. Eagles

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, per the San Jose Police Department. The report states that police arrived to the scene at 4:39 p.m. PT in response to a call from Omenihu’s girlfriend. She reported that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any physical injuries but she said she had pain in her arm. The woman declined medical attention.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
