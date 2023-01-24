Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Herald and News
Brock Purdy goes from 'Mr. Irrelevant' to brink of Super Bowl
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy's NFL career started with the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant” and the weeklong trip to Newport Beach to celebrate the player picked last in the draft. With one more win, Purdy's rookie season in the NFL will end on the brightest stage...
Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
NBC Miami
Brock Purdy Received Bold Two-Worded Grade From NFL Team During Draft
NFL team had bold two-word assessment of Purdy during draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Nearly every team in the NFL passed on selecting Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft. Except one, of course. Before Purdy was selected by the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant with the No. 262...
Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces
As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
49ers defensive lineman arrested for domestic violence days before NFC Championship vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday for misdemeanor domestic violence, per the San Jose Police Department. The report states that police arrived to the scene at 4:39 p.m. PT in response to a call from Omenihu’s girlfriend. She reported that Omenihu pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any physical injuries but she said she had pain in her arm. The woman declined medical attention.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Jets offseason: Another reminder of why Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh must get this right
Jets fans saw it every time rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took the field in their first season. The perfect coverage on deep balls, and the lock-down defense from Gardner. The ridiculous moves, speed and explosive plays from Wilson. The Jets’ top two picks in last...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL agent sets the floor for Giants’ Daniel Jones’ next contract
Daniel Jones will soon be a free agent. The the New York Giants plan to work out a deal with their starting quarterback, who helped them to the NFC Divisional Round this year. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what will Jones be paid? A “prominent NFL...
The Valley, even Cardinals fans, should root for the 49ers and Brock Purdy
Failure’s last gasp will arrive on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 2022 Arizona Cardinals become the first team in three seasons to miss out on a homefield championship. In their place, we should all cheer for the 49ers. That’s because San Francisco’s quarterback, Brock Purdy, is local. A Valley...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Have to Get Pressure on Brock Purdy
The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers square off for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Both teams are equally matched, but if the Eagles get pressure, it may be too much for Brock Purdy to overcome.
Yardbarker
‘I’d Take Brock Purdy Over Cowboys QB Dak Prescott!’ - ‘Insane’ Peter King
The usual suspects are in rare form with their headline-grabbing hot takes roasting the Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott, and reasonable folks have to fight the temptation to be drawn into the muck. But long-time NFL writer Peter King isn’t about muck, or headline-grabbing, or hot takes. And...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Provides Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Update
The quarterback injured his foot eight weeks ago.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets pick new franchise QBs in latest 1st-round mock | The next Josh Allen, Geno Smith?
Once again, the New York Giants and New York Jets are ready to step on the quarterback carousel. The Giants have to decide if they want to re-sign Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after having his fifth-year option declined. The Jets have to decide if they want...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott isn’t helping Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s contract talks
The New York Giants have a decision to make. How much is Saquon Barkley worth? The running back will soon be a free agent and the Giants have yet to agree on a deal with him. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The same is true for Dallas...
NJ.com
