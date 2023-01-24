ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NJ.com

Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Comedian mocks Bills’ Damar Hamlin as body double conspiracy theory surfaces

As Damar Hamlin recovers from his terrifying medical emergency during the Monday Night Football game in Week 17, absurd rumors and egregious jokes have emerged. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jim Breuer recently had standup for the ReAwaken America Tour, a conservative Christian event. He used the opportunity to mock the Buffalo Bills safety who recently went into cardiac arrest on field.
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NJ.com

Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot

SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question

These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support.  On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ease up with the Dak Prescott discourse; Bills' coaches aren't the problem; and ranking the (bad) head coach openings

The finish line is in sight, folks. There are three games left on the NFL schedule before the offseason hits. This a great time for us to pause, reflect and not overreact to the NFL action that just graced our televisions. Let’s slow down and try to appreciate all the work that goes into being good enough to make it this far in the season. (And make some fun of teams still looking for head coaches.)
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
NJ.com

Giants’ Brian Daboll adds PFWA Coach of the Year to honors

Giants coach Brian Daboll will have to wait until three days before the Super Bowl to find out if he won the Associated Press’ NFL Coach of the Year award. He was named a finalist along with Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

