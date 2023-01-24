ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

2 arson investigations underway in Baton Rouge

The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. Cameras to be installed in 2-3 weeks where Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. were murdered. Updated: 14 hours ago. The families of Allison Rice...
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

Ticketmaster is blaming bots and scalpers for the issues. The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is trying to make things easier for you through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA. BR drug bust leads to arrest; 5 children home at the time. Updated: 2 hours ago. Deputies say...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
4 arrested after investigation into death of LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Four suspects have been arrested on rape charges after an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told ABC affiliate WBRZ Monday. 18-year-old Kaivon Washington, 18-year-old Casen Carver, 28-year-old Everett Lee, and a 17-year-old were arrested following...
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, January 24

Ticketmaster is blaming bots and scalpers for the issues. The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is trying to make things easier for you through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA. BR drug bust leads to arrest; 5 children home at the time. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say...
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
I-TEAM: Bonds set for suspects in Madison Brooks rape case

Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish. Multiple power outages and trees blocking roadways were reported around the parish. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting

Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning top stories. Did you know that experts said Americans spend about $11 billion on tax-preparation services?. Ticketmaster is blaming bots and scalpers for the issues. Need help filing taxes? Help is available!. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Capital Area United Way (CAUW) is trying...
