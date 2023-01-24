Read full article on original website
WKTV
Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier top pairs’ short at U.S. Figure Skating Championships
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier topped the U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs' short program. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/alexa-knierim-brandon-frazier-top-pairs-short-at-u-s-figure-skating-championships/
Ilia Malinin, star at U.S. Figure Skating Championships, was not always ‘Quadg0d’
Ilia Malinin is favored to succeed Nathan Chen at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on NBC Sports and Peacock. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/25/ilia-malinin-figure-skating-quad-axel-national-championships/
Living in two worlds at once, Camden Pulkinen seeks first U.S. Championships medal
Figure skater Camden Pulkinen talks about life as a Columbia student and an elite figure skater ahead of the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/camden-pulkinen-figure-skating-us-championships-olympics-columbia/
Isabeau Levito, 15, delivers in figure skating nationals short program as favorite
Isabeau Levito, the 15-year-old favorite, delivered in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships short program, taking the lead into Friday's free skate. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/26/isabeau-levito-us-figure-skating-champinoships-womens-short-program/
