ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video

A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
KTVB

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits

Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
KTVB

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)

Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
KTVB

Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo

Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
KTVB

'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed

Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
KTVB

'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!

Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
KTVB

Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report

Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...
KTVB

'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere

How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
KTVB

Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House

Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
Variety

‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’

Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory” follows former Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, actress Paulina Urrutia, in their rigorous fight against Augusto’s memory-zapping diagnosis.  Tender and sentimental, scenes oscillate between the torture of a fast-fading history and divine moments of immense...

Comments / 0

Community Policy