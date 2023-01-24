Read full article on original website
'The Bachelor': First Impression Rose Winner Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Defense of Blackface Costume
Greer Blitzer is speaking out. The 24-year-old Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for her past tweets defending a Blackface costume. ET has reached out to ABC for comment. "The journey to love is filled with lessons and these lessons are also made on our...
'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Spotted in Taylor Swift's 'Fifteen' Music Video
A familiar face! One of the women competing for Zach Shallcross' heart on this season of The Bachelor is apparently no stranger to the spotlight. Before Christina Mandrell decided to make a run for love on national TV, she had already gotten a taste of showbusiness with a cameo in Taylor Swift's music video for her 2008 single, "Fifteen."
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits
Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"
Paul Mescal's Sister Reacts to His First-Time Oscar Nomination Amid Mom's Chemotherapy
Paul Mescal's family is celebrating his latest achievement. After the 26-year-old actor nabbed his first Oscar nomination for his work in Aftersun, his sister, Nell Mescal, took to Twitter to reveal why the honor came at the perfect time for the family. "My mum got a haircut today in prep...
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App (Exclusive)
Jazz Jennings is sharing a negative comment she received on a dating app in regard to her being a transgender woman. In ET's exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, the 22-year-old reality star reads the disturbing online remark to her friends, who reply, "Wowwww." "This is not...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Blake Shelton Is Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in 'The Voice' Season 23 Promo
Kelly Clarkson is making her return to The Voice in season 23 -- and Blake Shelton is already sick of her shenanigans!. NBC shared a new promo for the upcoming season of their singing competition show on Tuesday, and it featured Blake pulling out all the stops for his final season -- including a massive sign in the shape of his signature "pick me" point!
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
Meet Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Love Interest and 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Co-Star
While Pete Davidson's high-profile love life has been grabbing headlines for years, the whirlwind of media attention seems somewhat new for his new love interest -- Chase Sui Wonders, who is also his co-star their A24 horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The pair were spotted kissing each other as they...
'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 13 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)
It's time to dip back into the waters of Franklin Lakes... metaphorically speaking, at least, because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for season 13 -- and ET can exclusively debut the cast's all-new taglines. OG Teresa Giudice returns for the fresh batch of episodes, alongside longtime co-stars...
Nia Long Says Will Smith 'Carried a Burden' to Represent Perfection: 'It's Hard Growing Up in This Business'
Nia Long is sending some love and support to her former co-star, Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, the Missing star commended Smith on how he's handled his many years in the spotlight. "I will always love him and he's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden...
Sylvester Stallone Denies Offering Pamela Anderson a Porsche and Condo to Be His No. 1 Girl
According to Pamela Anderson, this alleged offer from Sylvester Stallone was no knockout in her eyes. In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, the Baywatch alum claims the Rocky star asked her to be his "number one girl" -- and purportedly offered her some luxe items in return.
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report
Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey. The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said...
'How I Met Your Father': Neil Patrick Harris Makes Surprise Cameo in Season 2 Premiere
How I Met Your Father pulled off another major How I Met Your Mother surprise!. After Cobie Smulders dropped by in the freshman finale to offer Sophie life advice, the season 2 premiere -- which was released Tuesday on Hulu -- welcomed Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, into the fold in a surprise appearance.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House
Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
‘The Mole Agent’ Director Maite Alberdi Talks Sundance Doc ‘The Eternal Memory’
Providing a masterclass in empathy, Chilean documentarian Maite Alberdi lends a certain whimsy to her works that forage hope amidst roving sadness. She manages to extract each ounce of charm from her subjects and, as in her study of aging and isolation in Oscar-nominated “The Mole Agent,” she continues to showcase a zest for life in the protagonists in her latest feature. “The Eternal Memory” follows former Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, actress Paulina Urrutia, in their rigorous fight against Augusto’s memory-zapping diagnosis. Tender and sentimental, scenes oscillate between the torture of a fast-fading history and divine moments of immense...
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
Zach Gilford Admits He Didn't Know Taylor Swift's Name When He Starred in 'Ours' Music Video
Zach Gilford wasn't much of a Swiftie when he was cast in a Taylor Swift music video. During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the 41-year-old actor revealed that he was unsure about the pop superstar's name when he played her love interest in the "Ours" music video back in 2011.
