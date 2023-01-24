ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
AOL Corp

‘A life worth celebrating’: Holocaust survivor, father of synagogue leader dies at 92

At 13, Martin Baranek couldn’t have fathomed that he would have the opportunity to create a family and travel around the world. But that’s exactly what he did, living until the age of 92. Baranek, a Holocaust survivor — and the father of a Miami Beach synagogue leader — died on Friday. Throughout his life, he survived injustice, built a life in Canada and dedicated himself to Holocaust remembrance and education.
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s liberal rabbinical association expels rabbi at center of sweeping scandal

BERLIN (JTA) – The embattled Rabbi Walter Homolka, accused of abuse of power at the liberal rabbinical seminary he founded, has suffered yet another consequence: expulsion from Germany’s liberal rabbinical association. The expulsion does not affect any work that Homolka might do as a rabbi or professor in...
TheConversationCanada

Holocaust survivor stories are reminders of why we need to educate against antisemitism

“Home and Belonging” is this year’s theme for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as designated by the United Nations, Jan. 27, the day Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated in 1945. This theme should compel us to reflect not only on belonging and Canadian identity, but on what these ideas mean to those persecuted during and after the Holocaust. As we are all too often reminded, antisemitism did not die in the fires of Auschwitz-Birkenau, rather it lay dormant waiting for new opportunities to spread. This year’s theme is particularly poignant as Statistics Canada reports a rise in police-reported hate crimes targeting Jews: figures from...
Brian Lee

Christians Who Were Nazi Victims To Be Remembered on January 27th

On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
The Jewish Press

Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Lord Ganesh

Exploring the Origins of the Nazi Swastika and Its Legacy

You're probably familiar with the Nazi swastika. But do you know the story behind its origins?. The swastika is a powerful symbol with a long and complex history. Sadly, it's most often associated with the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. But the swastika didn't always have such a sinister connotation. Its roots are pretty Bizarre.
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism, Indoctrination and Propaganda in Higher Education

Iconoclasm is the act of attacking or assertively rejecting cherished beliefs and institutions or established values and practices. Jews have been subjected to this from time immemorial in the form of antisemitism. In many countries, higher education is now nothing but iconoclasm. It has been conquered by hate, indoctrination and...
TheDailyBeast

Forger Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust Dies at 97

Adolfo Kaminsky, who forged birth certificates and other documents to save Jewish children from the death camps during the Holocaust, has died at age 97. The Frenchman toiled in an underground laboratory in Nazi-occupied Paris that, he told The New York Times, made or altered 10,000 documents to help Jews get to safety. After World War II ended, he continued to volunteer as a forger, helping insurgents across the globe and Americans trying to dodge the draft. “I saved lives because I can’t deal with unnecessary deaths — I just can’t,” he told the Times in 2016. “All humans are equal, whatever their origins, their beliefs, their skin color. There are no superiors, no inferiors. That is not acceptable for me.”Read it at The New York Times
msn.com

New survey shows 'disturbing' lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands

The story of teenage diarist Anne Frank is known across the world. But in the Netherlands, where she and her family hid for years before being discovered and deported to a Nazi concentration camp, a new survey suggests a “disturbing” lack of awareness about the Holocaust. A Dutch...

